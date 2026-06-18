PlantCon Houston Fall 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$39 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). For those who want the best value PlantCon has to offer!
Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
Lowest price! Tickets will increase to $45 plus tax the weekend of the event!
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$5 plus tax Child's ticket required for ALL children regardless of age, and must be purchased with an Adult Ticket.
Note: This ticket type does NOT include Opening Reception or Convention T-Shirt.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$74 plus tax for Early Entry Pass (ENTRY AT 9:00AM) + GA.
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$195 plus tax for the VIP Access Pass (ENTRY AT 8:00AM) + GA. For those who want the best experience at PlantCon!
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$475 plus tax. Have it all with VIP perks (ENTRY AT 8:00AM) + GA and the ability to promote your business without a booth.
This is a promotional opportunity, you may not facilitate onsite transactions in this ticket type. Industry Pass holders found to be selling on site will be removed from PlantCon without a refund. Please note that not all exhibitors will be ready to sell products at 8 am.
Industry Pass Holders are NOT able to solicit to any customers while the customers are shopping or interacting with an exhibitor.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
Discounted $40 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Must buy three or more tickets in order to receive this discounted price.
The best value PlantCon has to offer for multiple ticket purchase. Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$40 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Single-Entry pass for Sunday.
Lowest price! Tickets will increase to $35 plus tax the Weekend of the event.
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!