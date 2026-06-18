A vibrant banner advertises Plantcon Houston Fall 2026, featuring smiling attendees holding plants in the foreground and a blurred background of a plant convention.
With Heart

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With Heart

About this event

PlantCon Houston Fall 2026

1 NRG Pkwy

Houston, TX 77054, USA

General Admission 2-DAY PASS
$48.71

$39 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). For those who want the best value PlantCon has to offer!
Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

Lowest price! Tickets will increase to $45 plus tax the weekend of the event!

  • Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
  • Free Woven PlantCon Wristband (This is your ticket in and out of the event!)
  • Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)
  • Access to All Presentations on-site
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event
  • Re-Entry Permitted
  • BONUS: Commemorative PlantCon Pin (While supplies last)


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

General Admission Children
$5.41

$5 plus tax Child's ticket required for ALL children regardless of age, and must be purchased with an Adult Ticket.

  • Admission to PlantCon for a single day.
  • For admissions for both dates, please purchase an additional ticket. 
  • Convention T-Shirt NOT included
  • MUST be purchased with an Adult ticket

Note: This ticket type does NOT include Opening Reception or Convention T-Shirt.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Early Entry Pass
$79.37

$74 plus tax for Early Entry Pass (ENTRY AT 9:00AM) + GA.


  • Early Entry to PlantCon on both days at 9am
  • 1 choice of free PlantCon Merch
  • Special Early Entry Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • Plus all Perks of GA 2-Day Pass
  • Early access to Workshop sign-up sheets at 9am. First come, first served.
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 1 hour before the general public at 10am.


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

VIP Access Pass
$211.09

$195 plus tax for the VIP Access Pass (ENTRY AT 8:00AM) + GA. For those who want the best experience at PlantCon!

  • Early Entry to PlantCon on both days at 8am
  • Large 14" PlantCon Tote Bag
  • Special VIP Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • PlantCon Tote Bag
  • $25 Credit towards a Workshop of your choice (a custom code will be sent to your email 3-5 days before booking opens to book your Workshop! As spaces last, Workshops fill up quick! )
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 3 weeks before the event (2 weeks before GA!) 
  • Reserved VIP front rows at Presentations. First come, first served.
  • Complimentary Plant Locker access, a secure and monitored private area to drop off your plants for storage. For other guests, it’s $10 per sq. ft.
  • Opening Reception Entry
  • Plus all perks of Early Entry Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 2 hours before the general public at 10am.



Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Industry Pass + VIP
$514.19

$475 plus tax. Have it all with VIP perks (ENTRY AT 8:00AM) + GA and the ability to promote your business without a booth.

  • Special Industry Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • This is a promotional opportunity, you may not facilitate onsite transactions with this ticket type
  • Plus all perks of VIP Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 2 hours before the general public at 10am.



This is a promotional opportunity, you may not facilitate onsite transactions in this ticket type. Industry Pass holders found to be selling on site will be removed from PlantCon without a refund. Please note that not all exhibitors will be ready to sell products at 8 am.

Industry Pass Holders are NOT able to solicit to any customers while the customers are shopping or interacting with an exhibitor.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Buy More, Save More Discount: General Admission 2-DAY PASS
$43.30

Discounted $40 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Must buy three or more tickets in order to receive this discounted price.
The best value PlantCon has to offer for multiple ticket purchase. Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

  • Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
  • Free Woven PlantCon Wristband
  • Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)
  • Access to All Presentations on-site
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event
  • Re-Entry Permitted


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Sunday Single Day Pass
$43.30

$40 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Single-Entry pass for Sunday.
Lowest price! Tickets will increase to $35 plus tax the Weekend of the event.

  • Admission to PlantCon for Sunday only
  • One time entry, no Re-entry allowed
  • Access to All Presentations on-site


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!