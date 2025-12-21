PlantCon LA 2026 Workshops

Join us for an exciting hands-on workshop and craft your own stunning Jewel Orchid Terrarium. Guided by Michael Meechan from Mizu Mori, you will learn the art of Japanese terrarium design and build your very own terrarium to take home with you.





This is a beginner friendly workshop. We will help answer all of your questions. Additional plants will be available for purchase at the workshop as optional add-ons to further personalize your terrarium.