PlantCon LA 2026 Workshops

Join us for a hands-on session where you’ll learn how to mount your very own staghorn fern. we’ll explore the art and technique behind creating a living mount, from choosing the right materials and positioning the plant to long-term care tips that help it thrive. You’ll leave with a one-of-a-kind botanical piece ready to hang in your home, along with the knowledge to keep it healthy and growing for years to come.
Our beginner bonsai workshop will include a dwarf umbrella plant, a bonsai pot, and workshops tools to pot and style a new bonsai. Participants will learn a brief history and overview of bonsai, and then have a hands on workshop potting and styling their dwarf umbrella into a beautiful miniature tree.
This Kokedama class introduces participants to the traditional Japanese art of creating moss ball plant displays. Attendees learn step-by-step how to form, wrap, and care for their own Kokedama, leaving with a beautiful, handmade piece to take home and the knowledge to care for it.
Join Stormy as she walks you step-by-step through a fun and customizable plant- themed painting! This class is perfect for beginners—no painting experience needed. Get creative, make it your own, and take home your finished masterpiece at the end of the workshop!
Join us for an exciting hands-on workshop and craft your own stunning Jewel Orchid Terrarium. Guided by Michael Meechan from Mizu Mori, you will learn the art of Japanese terrarium design and build your very own terrarium to take home with you.
This is a beginner friendly workshop. We will help answer all of your questions. Additional plants will be available for purchase at the workshop as optional add-ons to further personalize your terrarium.
