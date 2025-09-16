PlantCon Los Angeles 2026

1933 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90007, USA

General Admission 2-DAY PASS
$49.39

$45 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). For those who want the best value PlantCon has to offer!
Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

  • Free Woven PlantCon Wristband
  • Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)
  • Access to All Presentations on-site
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event
  • Re-Entry Permitted
  • BONUS: Commemorative PlantCon Pin (While supplies last)


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

General Admission Children
$16.46

$15 plus tax. Child's ticket required for ALL children regardless of age, and must be purchased with an Adult Ticket.

  • Admission to PlantCon for a single day.
  • For admissions for both dates, please purchase an additional ticket. 
  • Convention T-Shirt NOT included
  • MUST be purchased with an Adult ticket

Note: This ticket type does NOT include Opening Reception or Convention T-Shirt or Saturday Admission.

Early Entry Pass
$137.19

$125 plus tax for Early Entry Pass (ENTRY AT 9:00AM) + GA.


  • Early Entry to PlantCon on both days at 9am
  • 1 choice of free PlantCon Merch
  • Special Early Entry Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • Plus all Perks of GA 2-Day Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 1 hour before the general public at 10am.


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

VIP Access Pass
$273.28

$249 plus tax for the VIP Access Pass (ENTRY AT 8:00AM) + GA. For those who want the best experience at PlantCon!

  • Early Entry to PlantCon on both days at 8am
  • 1 choice of free PlantCon Merch
  • Special VIP Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • PlantCon Tote Bag
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 3 weeks before the event (2 weeks before GA!) 
  • Reserved VIP front rows at Presentations. First come, first served.
  • Complimentary Plant Locker access, a secure and monitored private area to drop off your plants for storage. For other guests, it’s $10 per sq. ft.
  • Opening Reception Entry
  • Plus all perks of Early Entry Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 2 hours before the general public at 10am.



Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

Industry Pass + VIP
$543.26

$495 plus tax. Have it all with VIP perks, an exclusive 8 am entry time, and the ability to promote your business without a booth.

  • Special Industry Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • This is a promotional opportunity, you may not facilitate onsite transactions with this ticket type
  • Plus all perks of VIP Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 2 hours before the general public at 10am.



This is a promotional opportunity, you may not facilitate onsite transactions in this ticket type. Industry Pass holders found to be selling on site will be removed from PlantCon without a refund. Please note that not all exhibitors will be ready to sell products at 8 am.

Industry Pass Holders are NOT able to solicit to any customers while the customers are shopping or interacting with an exhibitor.

