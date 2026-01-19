PlantCon Los Angeles 2026 - Friends and Family

$45 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am).

Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

A ticket for PlantCon’s most beloved guests, our friends and family ! Usually $45, grants GA Entry at 10:00am on both Convention Days with in-and-out privileges.

Does not include free convention shirt.





Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.