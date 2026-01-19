PlantCon Los Angeles 2026 - Friends and Family

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About this event
$45 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am).
Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
Does not include free convention shirt.
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
$15 plus tax. Child's ticket required for ALL children regardless of age, and must be purchased with an Adult Ticket.
Does not include free convention shirt.
Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
Note: This ticket type does NOT include Opening Reception or Convention T-Shirt or Saturday Admission.
$35 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Single-Entry pass for Sunday 2/22.
Lowest price! Day of tickets will be $40 plus tax at the door
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
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