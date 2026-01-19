With Heart

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With Heart

About this event

PlantCon Los Angeles 2026 - Friends and Family

1933 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90007, USA

General Admission 2-DAY PASS
$49.39

$45 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am).
Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

  • A ticket for PlantCon’s most beloved guests, our friends and family ! Usually $45, grants GA Entry at 10:00am on both Convention Days with in-and-out privileges.

Does not include free convention shirt.


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

General Admission Children
$16.46

$15 plus tax. Child's ticket required for ALL children regardless of age, and must be purchased with an Adult Ticket.

  • A ticket for PlantCon’s most beloved guests our friends and Family!

Does not include free convention shirt.


Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

Note: This ticket type does NOT include Opening Reception or Convention T-Shirt or Saturday Admission.

SUNDAY ONLY ONE DAY PASS
$35

$35 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Single-Entry pass for Sunday 2/22.
Lowest price! Day of tickets will be $40 plus tax at the door

  • Admission to PlantCon for Sunday 2/22
  • One time entry, no Re-entry allowed
  • Access to All Presentations on-site


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!