PlantCon Los Angeles Pre-Event Parking Validation

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About this event
Parking validation voucher available for volunteers of PlantCon Los Angeles. Please select at least one for each day you will be in attendance and will require parking. Voucher is one per car, per exit - purchase additional if you expect to leave and return more than once and/or will be attending multiple days.
Parking validation voucher available for Community Booth of PlantCon Los Angeles. Please select at least one for each day you will be in attendance and will require parking. Voucher is one per car, per exit - purchase additional if you expect to leave and return more than once and/or will be attending multiple days.
Parking validation voucher available for Special Guests of PlantCon Los Angeles. Please select at least one for each day you will be in attendance and will require parking. Voucher is one per car, per exit - purchase additional if you expect to leave and return more than once and/or will be attending multiple days.
Parking validation voucher available for Creator Collective of PlantCon Los Angeles. Please select at least one for each day you will be in attendance and will require parking. Voucher is one per car, per exit - purchase additional if you expect to leave and return more than once and/or will be attending multiple days.
Parking validation voucher available for Presenter or Host of PlantCon Los Angeles. Please select at least one for each day you will be in attendance and will require parking. Voucher is one per car, per exit - purchase additional if you expect to leave and return more than once and/or will be attending multiple days.
Parking validation voucher available for Media/Press/Photographer of PlantCon Los Angeles. Please select at least one for each day you will be in attendance and will require parking. Voucher is one per car, per exit - purchase additional if you expect to leave and return more than once and/or will be attending multiple days.
Overnight Parking at Magic Box (1 Voucher for parking Thurs-Sunday)
Cars and Trailers MUST fit in one parking spot, no exceptions. They can not be used to stay in (no camping in vans/airstreams) Campers will not be permitted in the lots.
Trailers MUST detach from the car/truck If they can not fit in one parking space they will not be permitted.
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