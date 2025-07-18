PlantCon NYC 2025 | Costa Farms

Gold Tier: $7,000 ($12,000)

*25% Event Bundle discount AND $2,000 incident courtesy offset





Perk unlocked at this level:

Includes all Silver benefits, with your large logo placed above Silver logos +

● Your choice of 10'x10' booth, electricity provided upon request

● You may request promotional items (flyers, stickers, literature, coupons, swag, etc.) to be available at our Admissions Area for our staff to distribute to guests upon their arrival (this does not include a verbal pitch of the promotional material)

● Gold Sponsors can independently host parties and receptions that will be advertised by PlantCon and marketed as a party/reception “hosted, organized, and presented by Costa Farms”

● Advertising on the LED screens throughout the building for 5 seconds on the rotation.





Costa Farms Hosted Activity: "Peek Behind the Leaf" (or other title) a presentation featuring an insider look at Costa’s growing process, fun facts, and engaging education for attendees





Costa Farms Product Contribution: Decorative plant contributions for the ground-level activation areas, each labeled with your logo, including the check-in space and plaza booth



