PlantDiego's Silent Auction

What to expect:

75 minute virtual (video) appt with Dr. Katumuluwa in which she will take a detailed medical history (including diet and lifestyle variables), review any labs done in the last 12-months, and provide a detailed, personalized health plan with recommendations for lab testing, diet and lifestyle modifications, and supplementation if appropriate. This offer would be a great opportunity for anyone looking to learn more about their overall health, disease prevention or reversal, or interested in learning about addressing the root cause of their symptoms. Please visit https://www.beforethescript.com/about to learn more about Dr. K's training and the conditions she has experience treating.

As with any medical appt, to participate, the individual will need to fill out consent forms and medical history questionnaires, provide their health insurance details, sign-up for the patient portal (through which the video visit will be conducted), and provide their credit card information (you will not be charged anything, but having a card on-file is required by the patient portal to schedule an appt).

Any labs that Dr. K recommends can be done through Quest or Labcorp, whichever is in-network with your insurance. If you do not have health insurance, there are affordable cash-pay options as well.

If you choose to have lab testing done with Dr. K, you will need to schedule a follow-up appt to review them and to modify your health plan accordingly. The cost of the follow-up visit is not included with this offer.