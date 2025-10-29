PlantDiego's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
One hour diet analysis by Nina Shantel, CPT, CSIS, Published Author, and Certified in Fitness Nutrition.
What to expect:
$50 gift card to the Ocean Beach People’s Food Co-op! San Diego’s community-owned, local, organic grocery store and deli since 1971. Located at 4765 Voltaire Street San Diego, CA 92107.
PRODUCTS:
Vanilla deodorant $14.50
Sunscreen $17.50
Toothpaste $10
Skin relief 4oz $16
Skin Relief 2oz $10
Mango body balm $20
3 soaps $24
Hair moisturizer $20
Total = $132
San Diego Tempeh Products:
2 Black and Mung Bean Tempeh 8oz Retail
2 Chickpea Sunflower Seed Tempeh 8oz Retail
1 Coconut Miso Amino Sauce
1 Cultured Kraut
Total value $60.
$50 gift card to Vulture Restaurant, elegant vegan dining. Located on 4608 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116
