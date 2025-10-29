PlantDiego's Silent Auction

6545 Alcala Knolls Dr, San Diego, CA 92111, USA

1-Hour Diet Analysis item
1-Hour Diet Analysis
$10

One hour diet analysis by Nina Shantel, CPT, CSIS, Published Author, and Certified in Fitness Nutrition.

75-minute Initial Lifestyle & Functional Medicine Visit item
75-minute Initial Lifestyle & Functional Medicine Visit
$100

What to expect:


  • 75 minute virtual (video) appt with Dr. Katumuluwa in which she will take a detailed medical history (including diet and lifestyle variables), review any labs done in the last 12-months, and provide a detailed, personalized health plan with recommendations for lab testing, diet and lifestyle modifications, and supplementation if appropriate. This offer would be a great opportunity for anyone looking to learn more about their overall health, disease prevention or reversal, or interested in learning about addressing the root cause of their symptoms. Please visit https://www.beforethescript.com/about to learn more about Dr. K's training and the conditions she has experience treating.
  • As with any medical appt, to participate, the individual will need to fill out consent forms and medical history questionnaires, provide their health insurance details, sign-up for the patient portal (through which the video visit will be conducted), and provide their credit card information (you will not be charged anything, but having a card on-file is required by the patient portal to schedule an appt). 
  • Any labs that Dr. K recommends can be done through Quest or Labcorp, whichever is in-network with your insurance. If you do not have health insurance, there are affordable cash-pay options as well.
  • If you choose to have lab testing done with Dr. K, you will need to schedule a follow-up appt to review them and to modify your health plan accordingly. The cost of the follow-up visit is not included with this offer. 
  • Cost of lab testing and/or supplements are not included with this offer.
Ocean Beach People's Food Market item
Ocean Beach People's Food Market
$10

$50 gift card to the Ocean Beach People’s Food Co-op! San Diego’s community-owned, local, organic grocery store and deli since 1971. Located at 4765 Voltaire Street San Diego, CA 92107.

Krouned Body Care Products item
Krouned Body Care Products
$10

PRODUCTS:

Vanilla deodorant $14.50

Sunscreen $17.50

Toothpaste $10

Skin relief 4oz $16

Skin Relief 2oz $10

Mango body balm $20

3 soaps $24

Hair moisturizer $20

Total = $132

San Diego Tempeh Products item
San Diego Tempeh Products
$10

San Diego Tempeh Products:


2 Black and Mung Bean Tempeh 8oz Retail
2 Chickpea Sunflower Seed Tempeh 8oz Retail
1 Coconut Miso Amino Sauce
1 Cultured Kraut
Total value $60.
Vulture Restaurant item
Vulture Restaurant
$10

$50 gift card to Vulture Restaurant, elegant vegan dining. Located on 4608 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116

