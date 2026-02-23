Hosted by

She Blooms SIsters

About this event

Planted for Purpose: A Christian Vision Board Workshop with She Blooms Sisters

Planted for Purpose Workshop Pass
$7

Access to the live on zoom Faith-Based Vision Board Workshop on March 24th, including printable workbook and replay access.


If you’d like to bless a friend, you’re welcome to purchase an additional ticket and forward the confirmation email to her as a gift.

VIP Vision Builder
$17

Includes live workshop, printable workbook, replay access, plus a digital Canva vision board tutorial and editable template delivered by email after the workshop.

Add a donation for She Blooms SIsters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!