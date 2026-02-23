Planted for Purpose: A Christian Vision Board Workshop with She Blooms Sisters

Hosted by
About this event
Access to the live on zoom Faith-Based Vision Board Workshop on March 24th, including printable workbook and replay access.
If you’d like to bless a friend, you’re welcome to purchase an additional ticket and forward the confirmation email to her as a gift.
Includes live workshop, printable workbook, replay access, plus a digital Canva vision board tutorial and editable template delivered by email after the workshop.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!