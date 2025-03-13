Pulaski County Friends of CASA, Inc.
Planting Hope - A Pinwheel Campaign
Church Purchase - 100 Pinwheels
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 100 tickets
Pinwheels will be delivered to your church in mid-April
Church Purchase - 50 Pinwheels
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 50 tickets
Pinwheels will be delivered to your church in mid-April
Church Purchase - 25 Pinwheels
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 25 tickets
Pinwheels will be delivered to your church in mid-April
Business Pinwheel Purchase
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Pinwheels can be delivered to your business. We will contact you for delivery.
Individual Pinwheel Purchase
$5
Pinwheels will be delivered to your church or business in mid-April or be held at the CASA office for pick-up.
Add a donation for Pulaski County Friends of CASA, Inc.
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
