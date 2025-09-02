Planting Peace, Cultivating Community

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About the memberships
No expiration
Provide the first steps of hope by helping a young woman access basic necessities and encouragement as she begins her journey toward stability.
No expiration
Give stability by supporting life-skills workshops that equip young women with tools to build a strong foundation for their future.
No expiration
Extend growth by funding educational resources, tutoring, and mentorship that help young women rise and reach their potential.
No expiration
Offer shelter and support by sustaining safe spaces, counseling, and guidance for women as they rebuild their lives.
No expiration
Reap transformation by providing comprehensive care — from education and job training to mentorship — creating lasting change for unsheltered young women.
No expiration
Leave a lasting legacy by empowering unsheltered young women to break cycles of hardship and step into lives of dignity, purpose, and faith. Legacy Partners provide sustained support for long-term programs — from housing and education to career pathways and leadership development — ensuring every young woman has the chance to flourish.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!