Cereni-Te, Inc

Offered by

Cereni-Te, Inc

About the memberships

Planting Peace, Cultivating Community

Seed Partner
$10

No expiration

Provide the first steps of hope by helping a young woman access basic necessities and encouragement as she begins her journey toward stability.

Root Partner
$25

No expiration

Give stability by supporting life-skills workshops that equip young women with tools to build a strong foundation for their future.

Vine Partner
$50

No expiration

Extend growth by funding educational resources, tutoring, and mentorship that help young women rise and reach their potential.

Branch Partner
$100

No expiration

Offer shelter and support by sustaining safe spaces, counseling, and guidance for women as they rebuild their lives.

Harvest Partner
$250

No expiration

Reap transformation by providing comprehensive care — from education and job training to mentorship — creating lasting change for unsheltered young women.

Legacy Partner
$500

No expiration

Leave a lasting legacy by empowering unsheltered young women to break cycles of hardship and step into lives of dignity, purpose, and faith. Legacy Partners provide sustained support for long-term programs — from housing and education to career pathways and leadership development — ensuring every young woman has the chance to flourish.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!