Запрошуємо на Пластове Юнацьке Свято Весни / Plast Spring Welcoming

​

Цього року Юнацьке Свято Весни відбудеться 23-25 травня на оселі Новий Сокіл у Баффало, Нью Йорк.

Ми плануємо організувати автобус зі станиці. Кошт самого Свята є $140.

​​

This year's Sviato Vesny will take place May 23-25 at Novyj Sokil in Buffalo, NY.

We will be organizing transportation from the stanytsia by bus -- more details and the cost for the bus will be shared soon. The cost for Sviato, not including the bus, is $140.





This event brings Plast youth and volunteers together to build skills, deepen leadership, and celebrate our heritage. Please complete this form to register your kid(s).