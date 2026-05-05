About this event
Запрошуємо на Пластове Юнацьке Свято Весни / Plast Spring Welcoming
Цього року Юнацьке Свято Весни відбудеться 23-25 травня на оселі Новий Сокіл у Баффало, Нью Йорк.
Ми плануємо організувати автобус зі станиці. Кошт самого Свята є $140.
This year's Sviato Vesny will take place May 23-25 at Novyj Sokil in Buffalo, NY.
We will be organizing transportation from the stanytsia by bus -- more details and the cost for the bus will be shared soon. The cost for Sviato, not including the bus, is $140.
This event brings Plast youth and volunteers together to build skills, deepen leadership, and celebrate our heritage. Please complete this form to register your kid(s).
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