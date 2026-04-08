Plate & Pathways Silent Auction

Two tickets to a Spray Paint and Sip workshop.





Looking for a fun and unique way to tap into your creativity? Get ready to grab

some spray paint and unleash your inner street artist with the original Street Art

workshop. This interactive Chicago Street Art workshop will allow you to create

your own original piece. Not the most creatively inclined person? Have no fear,

this workshop will be curated by Studio W.I.P. artists and staff. At the end of the

workshop, you get to take your canvas home! Did we mention it’s BYOB???