Plate & Pathways Silent Auction

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5 Pack of boxing and kickboxing classes at Title Boxing EVANSTON
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PRP Wine In-Home wine sampling experience includes- Up to 12 people* 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and a Wine Consultant
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PRP Wine In-Home wine sampling experience includes- Up to 12 people* 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and a Wine Consultant
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A Day at the Chicago Botanic Garden includes,
*A coupon for $10 off the membership of your choice
One coupon for free admission (good for up to four individuals on one visit)
*One free parking pass coupon (valid for one-day visit only)
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Two free Tickets for one class in La Scuola Di Eataly ($300 value)
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Barry’s combines science-backed intervals with the energy of the Red Room—low lights, loud music, and Instructors who know exactly when to push you.
Our workout splits time between weights on the floor (Lift) and the treadmill (Run) in the Red Room—where music, coaching, and energy stay dialed in.
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2 tickets to your new favorite happy hour cake decorating class.
Bon Vivant Cakes is a hidden gem where creativity and community come together to create edible magic. Our workshops are an invitation to ditch your comfort zone and slide into ours for an expertly curated experience where you'll learn new skills, connect with old pals, and bond with other cool people over your blossoming cake and cookie decorating obsession. Welcome to your happy place - you belong here.
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4 Club Level Tickets
to ONE Chicago Fire FC Home match
during the 2026 regular season.
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Good for one regular season Chicago Stars FC 2026 home match played at Northwestern
Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
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You're in for an immersive candle making experience where you'll design your own signature scent, learn the fundamentals of candle-making, and craft two custom candles to take home. Edgewater Candles hosts one of Chicago's most popular candle making experiences, hosted in our boutique on the North Side in the Bryn Mawr Historic District. Whether you're looking for a unique date night in Chicago, a fun outing with friends, or a creative team building activity, our classes fill up weekly and have earned five star reviews from hundreds of guests. Our class is a fun and hyper-local thing to do in Chicago, some guests even repeat the class to bring out of town visitors!
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Enjoy 10 visits to any of First Ascent locations, including access to world-class climbing, yoga classes, fitness equipment, and co-working space with free Wi-Fi.
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Four tickets to Flyover Chicago.
Immerse yourself in Chicago’s signature sights, sounds and skyline. Explore the urban landscape from a whole new perspective, allowing you to soar above and dive into the heart of this electric city with Believe Chicago. Then venture to the spirit of the Canadian Rockies. This alpine adventure transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell with Call of the Canadian Rockies. For a limited time only.
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Family Pass to Kohl Children’s Museum
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Animal Records- $15 gift card
Milk Handmade- $25 gift card
Lou Malnati's- $25 gift card
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Morpho Gallery Records- $60 gift card
Soul & Smoke- $50 gift card
2 tickets to the Windy City Ghost Tour
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Malarkey Comedy is a new comedy company who's only mission is to make you laugh...hard. Not smirk. Not chuckle. Full-on, full-body, oh-no-are-people-looking-at-me laugh. No matter what.
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Consultation- Book your Consultation with Garden Action Plan and an NBN professional horticulturist will walk you through options for a new garden or reworking an existing one. You will receive a Garden Action Plan with everything needed to get you started. After booking, we will contact you to schedule a day and time for a site visit that works for you.
What is included with your Consultation with Garden Action Plan?
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Say goodbye to unhealthy options for children's meals. Our nutrient-dense foods and snacks are carefully crafted with the essential nutrients necessary for your little ones' growth and development, ensuring they get the healthy diet they need.
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6 tickets to Red Room Comedy club.
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$100 gift certificate to Sew Crafty Studio
Calling all makers! This $100 gift certificate to Sew Crafty Studio is perfect for kids (ages 8+) and adults! From first-time sewers to seasoned stitchers. Use it toward classes, camps, or lessons and turn creativity into something truly handmade. Visit our website: sewcraftystudio.com for more information.
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Two tickets to a Spray Paint and Sip workshop.
Looking for a fun and unique way to tap into your creativity? Get ready to grab
some spray paint and unleash your inner street artist with the original Street Art
workshop. This interactive Chicago Street Art workshop will allow you to create
your own original piece. Not the most creatively inclined person? Have no fear,
this workshop will be curated by Studio W.I.P. artists and staff. At the end of the
workshop, you get to take your canvas home! Did we mention it’s BYOB???
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This certificate is good for one
cooking class for two people
valued at $260 total at The
Chopping Block Lincoln Square.
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a Tasting Certificate good for up to six wine lovers to attend one of our monthly Sneak Preview wine tastings, typically held on the first Wednesday of each month at our Chicago location
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One month of unlimited classes at Zen Yoga Garage.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!