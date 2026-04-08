Hosted by

Plate & Pathways (formerly My Family's Table)

About this event

Plate & Pathways Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1425 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL 60626, USA

TITLE Boxing Club EVANSTON item
TITLE Boxing Club EVANSTON
$100

Starting bid

5 Pack of boxing and kickboxing classes at Title Boxing EVANSTON

In-Home wine Tasting Experience item
In-Home wine Tasting Experience
$200

Starting bid

PRP Wine In-Home wine sampling experience includes- Up to 12 people* 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and a Wine Consultant

In-Home wine Tasting Experience item
In-Home wine Tasting Experience
$200

Starting bid

PRP Wine In-Home wine sampling experience includes- Up to 12 people* 90 minutes, includes 8 bottles of wine and a Wine Consultant

Chicago Botanic Garden Package item
Chicago Botanic Garden Package
$140

Starting bid

A Day at the Chicago Botanic Garden includes,

*A coupon for $10 off the membership of your choice

One coupon for free admission (good for up to four individuals on one visit)

*One free parking pass coupon (valid for one-day visit only)

Eataly item
Eataly
$150

Starting bid

Two free Tickets for one class in La Scuola Di Eataly ($300 value)

Barry's item
Barry's item
Barry's
$140

Starting bid

Barry’s combines science-backed intervals with the energy of the Red Room—low lights, loud music, and Instructors who know exactly when to push you.

Our workout splits time between weights on the floor (Lift) and the treadmill (Run) in the Red Room—where music, coaching, and energy stay dialed in.

Bon Vivant item
Bon Vivant item
Bon Vivant
$125

Starting bid

2 tickets to your new favorite happy hour cake decorating class.

Bon Vivant Cakes is a hidden gem where creativity and community come together to create edible magic. Our workshops are an invitation to ditch your comfort zone and slide into ours for an expertly curated experience where you'll learn new skills, connect with old pals, and bond with other cool people over your blossoming cake and cookie decorating obsession. Welcome to your happy place - you belong here.

Chicago Fire Football Club item
Chicago Fire Football Club
$100

Starting bid

4 Club Level Tickets

to ONE Chicago Fire FC Home match

during the 2026 regular season.


Chicago Stars item
Chicago Stars
$100

Starting bid

Good for one regular season Chicago Stars FC 2026 home match played at Northwestern

Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

Candle making class for two item
Candle making class for two item
Candle making class for two
$100

Starting bid

You're in for an immersive candle making experience where you'll design your own signature scent, learn the fundamentals of candle-making, and craft two custom candles to take home. Edgewater Candles hosts one of Chicago's most popular candle making experiences, hosted in our boutique on the North Side in the Bryn Mawr Historic District. Whether you're looking for a unique date night in Chicago, a fun outing with friends, or a creative team building activity, our classes fill up weekly and have earned five star reviews from hundreds of guests. Our class is a fun and hyper-local thing to do in Chicago, some guests even repeat the class to bring out of town visitors!

10-Pass to First Ascent item
10-Pass to First Ascent
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 visits to any of First Ascent locations, including access to world-class climbing, yoga classes, fitness equipment, and co-working space with free Wi-Fi.

Flyover Chicago item
Flyover Chicago item
Flyover Chicago
$100

Starting bid

Four tickets to Flyover Chicago.


Immerse yourself in Chicago’s signature sights, sounds and skyline. Explore the urban landscape from a whole new perspective, allowing you to soar above and dive into the heart of this electric city with Believe Chicago. Then venture to the spirit of the Canadian Rockies. This alpine adventure transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell with Call of the Canadian Rockies. For a limited time only.

Kohl's Children's Museum item
Kohl's Children's Museum
$60

Starting bid

 Family Pass to Kohl Children’s Museum

Bundle package item
Bundle package item
Bundle package item
Bundle package
$50

Starting bid

Animal Records- $15 gift card

Milk Handmade- $25 gift card

Lou Malnati's- $25 gift card



Bundle package (Copy) item
Bundle package (Copy) item
Bundle package (Copy) item
Bundle package (Copy)
$110

Starting bid

Morpho Gallery Records- $60 gift card

Soul & Smoke- $50 gift card

2 tickets to the Windy City Ghost Tour


Malarkey Comedy (4 Tickets) item
Malarkey Comedy (4 Tickets)
$120

Starting bid

Malarkey Comedy is a new comedy company who's only mission is to make you laugh...hard. Not smirk. Not chuckle. Full-on, full-body, oh-no-are-people-looking-at-me laugh. No matter what.

North Branch Natives item
North Branch Natives
$400

Starting bid

Consultation- Book your Consultation with Garden Action Plan and an NBN professional horticulturist will walk you through options for a new garden or reworking an existing one. You will receive a Garden Action Plan with everything needed to get you started. After booking, we will contact you to schedule a day and time for a site visit that works for you.

What is included with your Consultation with Garden Action Plan?

  • 1 hour site visit at your garden (or virtual)
  • Concepts plan with diagram
  • Foundational plant list for your garden with photos and design guidelines
  • Notes on how to prep and plant, ways to simplify your existing garden, how to add more beauty and function to your garden —all the important points covered during the site visit.
  • Garden Start-up Guide with info on choosing plants and how to plant, designing a garden bed, care and stewardship, and more.


Nature Life meals item
Nature Life meals
$75

Starting bid

Say goodbye to unhealthy options for children's meals. Our nutrient-dense foods and snacks are carefully crafted with the essential nutrients necessary for your little ones' growth and development, ensuring they get the healthy diet they need.

Red Room Comedy Club item
Red Room Comedy Club
$50

Starting bid

6 tickets to Red Room Comedy club.

Sew Craft Studio item
Sew Craft Studio
$75

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to Sew Crafty Studio

Calling all makers! This $100 gift certificate to Sew Crafty Studio is perfect for kids (ages 8+) and adults! From first-time sewers to seasoned stitchers. Use it toward classes, camps, or lessons and turn creativity into something truly handmade. Visit our website: sewcraftystudio.com for more information. 


Studio W.I.P. item
Studio W.I.P.
$65

Starting bid

Two tickets to a Spray Paint and Sip workshop.


Looking for a fun and unique way to tap into your creativity? Get ready to grab

some spray paint and unleash your inner street artist with the original Street Art

workshop. This interactive Chicago Street Art workshop will allow you to create

your own original piece. Not the most creatively inclined person? Have no fear,

this workshop will be curated by Studio W.I.P. artists and staff. At the end of the

workshop, you get to take your canvas home! Did we mention it’s BYOB???

The Chopping Block item
The Chopping Block
$200

Starting bid

This certificate is good for one

cooking class for two people

valued at $260 total at The

Chopping Block Lincoln Square.

Vin Chicago item
Vin Chicago
$50

Starting bid

a Tasting Certificate good for up to six wine lovers to attend one of our monthly Sneak Preview wine tastings, typically held on the first Wednesday of each month at our Chicago location

Zen Yoga Garage item
Zen Yoga Garage item
Zen Yoga Garage
$150

Starting bid

One month of unlimited classes at Zen Yoga Garage.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!