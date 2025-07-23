Plateau Pride Food

T-shirt
$35

Show your Pride with a Plateau Pride shirt

Stuffed animal
$25

Silly stuffed toy

Hot Dog
$5
Nachos
$5
Drink
$2
Cotton Candy
$3
Chips
$3
Tote
$25
tumbler
$25
Scarf
$5
Raffle tickets
$1
Raffle items
Small cotton candy
$1
Premade
Makeup bag
$15
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing