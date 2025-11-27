PLATED on Park Avenue

Hosted by
About this event
A single seat at PLATED: A Dinner Party on Park.
This ticket includes one guest’s place at the table for a curated seven-course dinner featuring Winter Park’s leading chefs, thoughtfully paired red and white wines, and live classical music. Ideal for solo attendees, community leaders, and culinary enthusiasts looking to experience an unforgettable evening of fine dining and connection.
Two tickets to PLATED: A Dinner Party on Park.
An intimate dining experience for two.
This ticket includes seating for two guests to enjoy the full seven-course culinary journey, wine pairings, and live classical music in an elegant, shared table. Perfect for couples, friends, or partners looking to savor the evening together.
A shared PLATED experience for four guests.
This ticket includes reserved seating together for four at PLATED, offering the complete seven-course dinner, curated wine pairings, and live classical music. Designed for groups of friends, colleagues, or hosts gathering guests for an elevated evening on Park Avenue.
Save $200 by purchasing a group of four. This ticket option guarantees seats together.
An elevated dining experience designed for shared celebration.
This ticket includes reserved seating together for eight guests at PLATED: A Dinner Party on Park, featuring a curated seven-course dinner by Winter Park’s leading chefs, thoughtfully paired red and white wines, and live classical music throughout the evening. Ideal for hosting clients, gathering friends, or celebrating a special occasion in a refined Park Avenue setting.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!