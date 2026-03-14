Platinum Sponsor ($5000) SFLCN 2nd Annual Leadership Banquet 2026

4 Dinner Tables of 10, 2 Exhibitor Tables, Premier Program Ad, Premier Website Recognition, Name & Logo on Table Placard. (Guess Information Not Required Upon Sign Up / If You Do Not Have Your Guest Names At This Time You Can Provide Their Information Before Event)





Receive an inspiring, spirit-led program and a wonderful meal.





Please contact: [email protected] to to share your table attendee's names. 561-638-4899