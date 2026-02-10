Trillium Events

Hosted by

Trillium Events

About this event

Platonic Snuggles

West Asheville

Asheville, NC 28806, USA

Pre-Approved Scholarship Ticket
$15

If you need a scholarship ticket please send us an email [email protected]

Work Trade Ticket
Free
A small number of work trade spots may be available to help support the flow of the event. If this would help make attendance possible for you, please reach out to the organizer before selecting this option.
Accessible Ticket
$25
This option is available for those who need a lower price point in order to attend. We’re glad you’re here.
Standard Ticket
$45
This is the regular energy exchange that helps support the gathering and the care that goes into holding the space.
Community Support Ticket
$60
If you’re feeling financially abundant, we invite you to choose this tier. Your contribution helps sustain this space and support its longevity while making it possible for others to join.
Add a donation for Trillium Events

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