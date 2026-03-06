Platonic Snuggles

About this event
NC
A small number of work trade spots may be available to help support the flow of the event. If this would help make attendance possible for you, please reach out to the organizer before selecting this option.
This option is available for those who need a lower price point in order to attend. We’re glad you’re here.
This is the regular energy exchange that helps support the gathering and the care that goes into holding the space.
If you’re feeling financially abundant, we invite you to choose this tier. Your contribution helps sustain this space and support its longevity while making it possible for others to join.
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