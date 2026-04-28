PLATTE VALLEY THEATRE ARTS: 'BRIGHTON ON BROADWAY' PRE-PARTY SILENT AUCTION

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SUNLIGHT MOUNTAIN (Glenwood Springs) FOUR LIFT TICKET DAY PASSES
Experience the magic of Colorado skiing at Sunlight Mountain Resort. From perfectly groomed cruisers to thrilling tree runs and wide-open bowls, Sunlight mountain is the perfect destination for skiers and riders of all abilities. (Value: $376)
CRESTED BUTTE NORDIC (Crested Butte) TWO DAY PASSES + TWO RENTAL PACKAGES
Untamed and unlike the others. Crested Butte is for The Wild Ones. Crested Butte has a well-earned reputation for being the Nordic ski capital of Colorado. Crested Butte Nordic grooms 55 kilometers of trails for classic and skate skiing, winding through the open valley and into the Aspen groves and pine forests. (Value: $100)
IRON MOUNTAIN HOT SPRINGS (Glenwood Springs) TWO QUICK DIP PASSES
Colorado’s Premier Wellness Destination - located in the heart of The Rockies. Up to 3 hours of timed access. Enjoy 16 geothermal hot springs, cold plunge, the family mineral pool, and jetted mineral spa. (Value: $96)
TOTAL VALUE: $572
Starting bid
AMERISTAR BLACK HAWK (Black Hawk) - ONE NIGHT STAY + $250 FOOD CREDIT
Ameristar Black Hawk Casino blends “Vegas-style” excitement with “rustic alpine” elegance in the Rocky Mountains. Escape to Colorado’s premier gaming destination, located just 40 minutes from Denver. As the tallest building between Denver and Salt Lake City, Ameristar Black Hawk offers a sophisticated retreat featuring soaring skylight ceilings, massive stone fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic mountain views. (VALUE: $460)
MONARCH CASINO RESORT SPA (Black Hawk) - FOUR DINNER BUFFETS
Monarch Casino Resort Spa offers an unparalleled experience in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. Just 45 minutes from downtown Denver, our resort features luxurious accommodations, an expansive gaming floor, and a variety of dining options to satisfy every palate. Black Hawk's premier buffet is open daily and features a whole new lineup of live-action food stations from around the globe, with an expansive fresh garden salad bar including homemade soups. Dinner highlights include a variety of seafood, including lobster tail, shrimp & crab legs, a “made to order” Vietnamese pho and a carvery with USDA prime rib and other choices. Plus, a wide array of delicious homemade desserts! (VALUE: $236)
TOTAL VALUE: $696
Starting bid
URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK (Denver, CO) FOUR ULTIMATE PASSES
Urban Air Adventure Park in Denver is a 37,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center that features a wide variety of high-energy activities beyond standard trampolines. Located in the Denver East/Stapleton area, it is designed as a "next-level" playground suitable for all ages, from toddlers to teenagers. Get ready to soar, climb, and play at the Denver East/Stapleton area’s premier indoor adventure park! (VALUE: $148)
DENVER MUSEUM OF NATURE & SCIENCE (Denver, CO) FOUR GENERAL ADMISSION MUSEUM ONLY ENTRIES
Embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery with four general admission tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science! As one of Denver's premier cultural institutions, the museum offers a world-class experience that perfectly combines interactive learning with thrilling adventure for explorers of all ages. Your general admission access unlocks a treasure trove of permanent exhibitions spanning billions of years of history and science. Step back in time to the era of prehistoric beasts to witness towering dinosaur skeletons, explore the far reaches of the cosmos in the Space Odyssey exhibit, look at the dazzling colors of the Coors Gems and Minerals Hall, and wander through incredibly detailed, world-famous wildlife dioramas. It is the ultimate family outing, a fun day trip with friends, or an inspiring solo adventure! (VALUE: $80)
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Starting bid
BLANCHARD FAMILY WINES (Denver, CO) DATE NIGHT AT THE WINERY FOR TWO - 4 WINE FLIGHT PAIRING (Per Person), CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE BOARD, SELECTED DESSERTS
Blanchard Family Wines is a boutique, family-owned winery founded by brothers James and Mark Blanchard, specializing in small-batch, handcrafted wines sourced from top Sonoma Valley vineyards and Colorado, with tasting rooms in Denver (Dairy Block) and Golden. They are known for award-winning, often 100% varietal wines from Russian River, Dry Creek, and Alexander Valley. (VALUE: $100)
BIGSBY’S FOLLY CRAFT WINERY (Denver, CO) WINE GROWLER (1L) + ONE FILL UP
Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery is a full-production urban winery and restaurant located in the RiNo neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. Named after the owners' dog, the winery focuses on making high-quality wine accessible and unpretentious in a setting that brings the "soul of wine country" to the city. Housed in a restored 1886 industrial building (originally the J. George Leyner Engineering Works), the space features 30-foot exposed timber ceilings, original brick walls, and massive 10-foot chandeliers. Under head winemaker Brian Graham, the winery sources grapes from prestigious vineyards in California, Oregon, and Washington to craft small-batch varietals. (VALUE: $60)
Starting bid
ELWAY'S (Downtown Denver) $300 GIFT CERTIFICATE
Indulge in the ultimate Denver dining experience at Elway’s Downtown. Situated in the heart of the city within The Ritz-Carlton, this iconic steakhouse combines impeccable service with a vibrant, upscale atmosphere. Enjoy world-class, hand-cut prime steaks and elevated American cuisine, making it the perfect destination for a night of luxury and unforgettable flavor.
(VALUE: $300)
BLUE ISLAND OYSTER BAR AND SEAFOOD (Cherry Creek) $100 GIFT CERTIFICATE
Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood in Cherry Creek North is a premier “dock-to-dish” dining destination, offering arguably the freshest seafood in land-locked Denver. Located in a polished, coastal-inspired space, it features daily-shucked oysters from its own New York farm, a popular happy hour, and classic New England favorites. (VALUE: $100)
EDIBLE BEATS (Denver Highlands) $75 GIFT CARD FOR ANY OF THEIR 4 RESTAURANTS
Edible Beats is a Denver-based, 100% employee-owned restaurant group founded by Chef Justin Cucci in 2008, renowned for innovative, veggie-forward, and sustainable dining. The group operates four distinct concepts: ROOT DOWN, LINGER, EL FIVE, VITAL ROOT - known for transforming unique spaces into vibrant, community-focused eateries with a heavy emphasis on local sourcing, wind power, and creative design. (VALUE: $75)
Starting bid
KENDRA SCOTT JEWELRY - SIGNATURE SET (Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace in Iridescent Drusy & Ari Heart Gold Huggie Earrings in Iridescent Drusy)
Kendra Scott is rooted in the belief that giving back is the truest form of success. Founded on three core pillars - family, fashion, and philanthropy - they operate with the guiding mantra of "doing good first and selling jewelry second”.
Feminine and classic with an asymmetrical design, the Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace in Iridescent Drusy is our new obsession. Layer it or let it shine on its own - either way you'll be hearing "Where'd you get that?" every time you wear this pendant necklace out.
Hearts and huggies together - is there anything better? With their sweet symbolism and signature stone detail, it’s only a matter of time before you fall in love with the Ari Heart Huggie Earrings in Gold. (VALUE: $150)
MINT & LILY JEWELRY - MOTHER OF PEARL SUNRISE PENDANT NECKLACE
Mint & Lily’s mission is to remind women of the strength and confidence they carry within themselves through beautiful, meaningful, and personalized pieces of jewelry that are designed to be worn every day.
This exquisite piece features a radiant mother-of-pearl set in a design that mimics the rising sun, offering a symbol of new beginnings and natural elegance. Ideal for everyday inspiration or as a meaningful gift. (VALUE: $39)
Starting bid
DENVER MICROBREW TOUR (Downtown Denver) $110 GIFT CARD (FOR TWO TOURS)
The Denver Microbrew Tour is a guided walking tour through downtown Denver’s historic LoDo district or the RiNo Arts District.
Included:
A guided 1.5 mile stroll through the RiNo Arts District or LoDo Historic District
Visits to several microbreweries and a tap room in downtown Denver
Beer samples at each stop and a pint of your choice at the end of the tour
Interesting and interactive trivia
Scandalous Denver history tidbits and more!
(VALUE: $110)
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