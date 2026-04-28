PLATTE VALLEY THEATRE ARTS: 'BRIGHTON ON BROADWAY' PRE-PARTY SILENT AUCTION

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK (Denver, CO) FOUR ULTIMATE PASSES





Urban Air Adventure Park in Denver is a 37,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center that features a wide variety of high-energy activities beyond standard trampolines. Located in the Denver East/Stapleton area, it is designed as a "next-level" playground suitable for all ages, from toddlers to teenagers. Get ready to soar, climb, and play at the Denver East/Stapleton area’s premier indoor adventure park! (VALUE: $148)





DENVER MUSEUM OF NATURE & SCIENCE (Denver, CO) FOUR GENERAL ADMISSION MUSEUM ONLY ENTRIES





Embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery with four general admission tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science! As one of Denver's premier cultural institutions, the museum offers a world-class experience that perfectly combines interactive learning with thrilling adventure for explorers of all ages. Your general admission access unlocks a treasure trove of permanent exhibitions spanning billions of years of history and science. Step back in time to the era of prehistoric beasts to witness towering dinosaur skeletons, explore the far reaches of the cosmos in the Space Odyssey exhibit, look at the dazzling colors of the Coors Gems and Minerals Hall, and wander through incredibly detailed, world-famous wildlife dioramas. It is the ultimate family outing, a fun day trip with friends, or an inspiring solo adventure! (VALUE: $80)





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