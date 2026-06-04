Plattekill Historical Preservation Society

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Plattekill Historical Preservation Society

About the memberships

Plattekill Historical Society's Membership

Individual Membership
$15

Valid until June 16, 2027

ONLY $15 annually. Join today and enjoy free admission, early access to program tickets, exclusive programming, discounts, and more. And remember: All levels are available as gifts!

  • A member of the Plattekill Historical Preservation Society
  • Access to event information and discounts before public
  • Support the preservation of local history (Ulster County)
  • A copy of the Plattekill Dash Newsletter twice a year.


Family Membership (up to 6 family members)
$20

Valid until June 16, 2027

ONLY $20 annually. Join today and enjoy free admission, early access to program tickets, exclusive programming, discounts, and more. And remember: All levels are available as gifts!

  • A member of the Plattekill Historical Preservation Society
  • Access to event information and discounts before public
  • Support the preservation of local history (Ulster County)
  • Access to Event Info and Discounts Prior to Public
  • Member (Up to Family of 6) of the Society
  • Access to Event Info and Discounts Prior to Public
  • Support the preservation of Local History.
  • A copy of the Plattekill Dash Newsletter twice a year.
Life Membership (Individual)
$150

No expiration

ONLY $150 lifetime charge. Join today and enjoy free admission, early access to program tickets, exclusive programming, discounts, and more. And remember: All levels are available as gifts!

  • Member LIFETIME of the Society - ONE TIME CHARGE FOR LIFE.
  • Noted on website thank you page as a life member.
  • Access to event information and discounts before public
  • Support the preservation of local history (Ulster County)
  • Access to Event Info and Discounts Prior to Public
  • Member (Up to Family of 6) of the Society
  • Access to Event Info and Discounts Prior to Public
  • Support the preservation of Local History.
  • A copy of the Plattekill Dash Newsletter twice a year.
  • A FREE copy of Friends & Neighbors - A Pictorial History.
Corporate Member
$50

Valid until June 16, 2027

ONLY $50 annually. Join today and enjoy free admission, early access to program tickets, exclusive programming, discounts, and more. And remember: All levels are available as gifts!

  • Business/Corporate Member of the Society
  • Noted on website thank you page as a corporate member.
  • Access to event information and discounts before public
  • Support the preservation of local history (Ulster County)
  • Access to Event Info and Discounts Prior to Public
  • Member (Up to Family of 6) of the Society
  • Access to Event Info and Discounts Prior to Public
  • Support the preservation of Local History.
  • A copy of the Plattekill Dash Newsletter twice a year.
Senior Membership (Ages 65-79)
$10

Valid until June 16, 2027

ONLY $10 annually. Join today and enjoy free admission, early access to program tickets, exclusive programming, discounts, and more. And remember: All levels are available as gifts!

  • A member of the Plattekill Historical Preservation Society
  • Access to event information and discounts before public
  • Support the preservation of local history (Ulster County)
  • A copy of the Plattekill Dash Newsletter twice a year.
  • Access to Event Info and Discounts Prior to Public


Senior Life Membership (Ages 80 and above)
Free

No expiration

FREE Membership. Join today and enjoy free admission, early access to program tickets, exclusive programming, discounts, and more. And remember: All levels are available as gifts!

  • A member of the Plattekill Historical Preservation Society
  • Access to event information and discounts before public
  • Support the preservation of local history (Ulster County)
  • A copy of the Plattekill Dash Newsletter twice a year.
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