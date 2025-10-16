Play Earth Day 4 Interns Charity Golf Tournament

36750 US Highway 19 North

Palm Harbor, FL 34684, USA

General Admission Golf Team Foursome
$1,500

Perks: 4 Player Golf Team in tournament with golf cart, 4 tickets to Awards Luncheon, and swag bag.

Prize opportunities for Hole-in-One, Longest Drive, Putting and more!

Retails at course $1620

General Admission Golf Team Foursome Early Bird
$1,400
Available until Feb 28

Perks: 4 Player Golf Team in tournament with golf cart, 4 tickets to Awards Luncheon, and swag bag.

Prize opportunities for Hole-in-One, Longest Drive, Putting and more!

Retails at course $1620

Hole Sponsor
$500

4 VIP Award Lunch

Discount code for Golf Foursome

Signage at Hole

Optional table presence

Marketing mention on course

Add a donation for Zen4Blue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!