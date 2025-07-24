Play for the IDF

Bel Air

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Re-Buy Add On
$50

1000 Chips

Re-Buy Add On 3000
$100

3000 Chips

Re-Buy Add On 6000
$150

6000

VIP Poker Player
$180

Tax deductible donation that grants entry to the poker tournament as well as General admission.

General Admission
$125

Even if poker isn't your game, you can still join the fun! Come for Bites and Sips and show your support.

(Tax deductible donation)

Sponsor A Table
$540
Entry for 1 Poker player and 1 General admission. As well as your name or company name as a table sponsor.

Sponsor A Table VIP
$720
Entry for 2 Poker Players and recognition as a table sponsor.

A day on the Front
$400

Even if you can't join us, your support can still make a big difference! If you'd like to sponsor a day with the soldiers on the front lines, we would be privileged to pass along a personal message from you.

Half Time Madness
$200

10,000 Chips plus a raffle ticket for a prize

