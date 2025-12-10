Royse City Soccer Association

Royse City Soccer Association

Play It Forward

Gift a Season - Prepaid Registration (U12 & Up Age Dvisions)
$105

Purchase one player’s registration and personally gift it to a child or family you choose — the perfect experience-based present!


This gift certificate covers the full cost of a registration and any applicable fees. Age divisions U4 - U16.

Sponsor a Child - Prepaid Registration U4-U10 Age Divisions
$105

Donate the cost of a registration and RCSA will ensure that your funding covers the cost of registration for a child in need. Give in your name, dedicate it in honor of someone, or remain anonymous - the choice is yours! We will also share our thanks for these donations on social media, on our website, and in our upcoming Association-wide newsletter.


This gift certificate/donation covers the full cost of a registration plus any applicable fees. Age divisions U4 - U16.


