Play It Forward

Purchase one player’s registration and personally gift it to a child or family you choose — the perfect experience-based present!
This gift certificate covers the full cost of a registration and any applicable fees. Age divisions U4 - U16.
Donate the cost of a registration and RCSA will ensure that your funding covers the cost of registration for a child in need. Give in your name, dedicate it in honor of someone, or remain anonymous - the choice is yours! We will also share our thanks for these donations on social media, on our website, and in our upcoming Association-wide newsletter.
This gift certificate/donation covers the full cost of a registration plus any applicable fees. Age divisions U4 - U16.
