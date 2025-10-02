Aurora Community Connection

Play It Forward Annual Fundraiser

2501 Dallas St #148

Aurora, CO 80010, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

$75 will get you:

  • $20 worth of food
  • $30 to enter giveaways
  • $15 for 2 drinks from Cheluna Brewery
  • $10 for game prizes
Community Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- Social media shoutout

- Mention and special thanks at event

- Logo on event material

- 2 event tickets


Family Champion Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- Logo on event material

- Social media shoutout

- Mention and special thanks, plus 3 min speech during event

- Reserved table at event

- 4 event tickets


Legacy Sponsor
$2,500

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

- Social media shoutout with sponsor representative

- Mention and special thanks, plus 5 min speech during event

- Logo on event material

- Reserved table at event

- Custom thank you gift from ACC

- 6 event tickets

