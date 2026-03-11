Play It Forward Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
• Entry to Mother's Day Bingo & Bubbles
• 30 Bingo cards (3 cards for each of 10 games)
• Complimentary food
• Access to prizes, silent auction, and 50/50 raffle
• Cash bar available
• Largest logo placement on screen
• 1 -minute spotlight to share your business
• Table for 8
• 2 Bingo card packs per person
• Champagne or wine at a decorated VIP table
• VIP recognition during the event
• 8 - Prize Basket Tickets
• Social media advertising/promotions
• Table for 8
• 1 Bingo card pack per person
• 8 Prize Basket Tickets
• Logo on screen before each round
• Speaking mentions
• Social media advertising/promotions
• Table for 8
• Table signage with your logo/name
• Speaking mentions
• Social media advertising/promotions
• Recognized as an official Card Sponsor during the event
• Social media advertising/promotions
• Admission for 2 included
Social media advertising/promotions
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!