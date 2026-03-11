Rotary Club Of Seminole Lake Charitable Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Rotary Club Of Seminole Lake Charitable Foundation Inc

About this event

Play It Forward Bingo

7464 Ridge Rd

Seminole, FL 33772, USA

🎟️General Admission
$50

Includes:

• Entry to Mother's Day Bingo & Bubbles
• 30 Bingo cards (3 cards for each of 10 games)
• Complimentary food
• Access to prizes, silent auction, and 50/50 raffle
• Cash bar available

VIP Supporter Spotlight Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Largest logo placement on screen

• 1 -minute spotlight to share your business

• Table for 8

• 2 Bingo card packs per person

• Champagne or wine at a decorated VIP table

• VIP recognition during the event

• 8 - Prize Basket Tickets

• Social media advertising/promotions

Community Builder Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Table for 8

• 1 Bingo card pack per person

• 8 Prize Basket Tickets

• Logo on screen before each round

• Speaking mentions

• Social media advertising/promotions

People of Action Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Table for 8

• Table signage with your logo/name

• Speaking mentions

• Social media advertising/promotions

Cards for a Cause
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Recognized as an official Card Sponsor during the event

• Social media advertising/promotions

• Admission for 2 included

Sips & Dabs
$100

Social media advertising/promotions

Add a donation for Rotary Club Of Seminole Lake Charitable Foundation Inc

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