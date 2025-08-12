"Play it Forward" Mini Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 upper-level tickets to 25-26 home game (Valued at $64)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One month membership. (Valued at $275)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 complimentary tickets to 25-26 season performance (Valued at $80)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One year family membership that provides free admission for 2 adults and up to 4 kids (Valued at $65)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two Entrees & One Chips and Queso (Valued at $25)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Evan Carter "The Catch" 2023 World Series Bobblehead, Dodgers Pitcher Tony Gonsolin (no box), and Big Train Bat Boy Owen Lieber (25th anniversary season)
Local MoCo Delivery Only.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift card for Coastal Flats (Gaithersburg) or any Great American Restaurant location -- https://www.greatamericanrestaurants.com/restaurants
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing