"Play it Forward" Mini Auction

4 Washington Wizard Tickets item
$20

4 upper-level tickets to 25-26 home game (Valued at $64)

Redline Athletics (Kensington) item
$45

One month membership. (Valued at $275)

MD Symphony Orchestra item
$20

2 complimentary tickets to 25-26 season performance (Valued at $80)

Baltimore Museum of Industry item
$25

One year family membership that provides free admission for 2 adults and up to 4 kids (Valued at $65)

Chipotle Cards item
$10

Two Entrees & One Chips and Queso (Valued at $25)

3 Bobbleheads item
$15

Evan Carter "The Catch" 2023 World Series Bobblehead, Dodgers Pitcher Tony Gonsolin (no box), and Big Train Bat Boy Owen Lieber (25th anniversary season)


Local MoCo Delivery Only.

$25 Gift Card - Great American Restaurant Group item
$10

Gift card for Coastal Flats (Gaithersburg) or any Great American Restaurant location -- https://www.greatamericanrestaurants.com/restaurants

