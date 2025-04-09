Play It Forward Spring Raffle Fundraiser

Enter to win 2 tickets for a Chicago Symphony Concert!
* Seating in main level or lower balcony
* Winner submits requests form for up to (3) preferred concert dates
* Winner must submit request before June 30, 2026
**Winner will receive the certificate via email
Raffle Item: Chicago White Sox (4) Tickets
$5
Enter to win 4 tickets to the Chicago White Sox!
* Seats in lower reserve
* Tickets available for Monday - Thursday
* Tickets available for the 2025 season
**Winner will receive the certificate via email
Raffle Item: Portillo's Gift Basket
$5
Enter to WIN a Portillo's Gift Basket that includes:
(1) Portillo's $25 Gift Card
(1) Portillo's T-shirt
(1) Portillo's football
(1) Portillo's Sunglasses
**Item is NOT available for shipping - MUST be picked up in person at MUSIC Inc.
(1) Portillo's Cup
(1) Portillo's Mini Cup-shaped Keychain
(1) Portillo's Lanyard
(1) I Love Portillo's Magnet
(1) Portillo's Tote Bag
(1) Assorted Portillo's Stickers
(1) Chicago Sports Trivia Game
*Winner must pick up the item in person - NO SHIPPING*
Raffle Item: CityPASS - 2 Adults
$5
Enter to WIN CityPASS for (2) adults.
Enjoy several TOP Chicago attractions
One-time admission to 5 attractions
2 Attractions included in each pass:
#1 Attraction: Shedd Aquarium
#2 Attraction: Skydeck Chicago
Attractions #3, #4, and #5: Pick from the list below
* Shoreline Sightseeing Architecture River Tour
* Field Museum
* 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck
* Griffin Museum of Science and Industry
* Art Institute of Chicago
* Adler Planetarium
**Item can be mailed or picked up in person at MUSIC Inc
Raffle Item: Lettuce Entertain You Gift Cards
$5
Enter to WIN $100 Gift cards for Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants. Choose from over 25 top restaurants that includes Shaw's Crab House, L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge, Joes Seafood, PrimeSteak, and Stone-crab, Wildfire, RPM Italian
**Item can be mailed or picked up in person at MUSIC Inc**
Raffle Item: Tipzy Tay Personal Mixologist Package
$5
Enter to WIN: Tipzy Tay will bring the bar to you, providing freshly made cocktails in the comfort of your chosen setting. The winner will receive:
* 3 freshly made cocktails per person for up to 4 guests
* All spirits, garnishes, cups, napkins, straws, and ingredients are included
* Available dates: Sunday May 4th, 18th, 25th of 2025
*Available hours: 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm
LOCATION REQUIREMENTS: Service is available within 10 miles of downtown Chicago and must have available parking
Raffle Item: Dozen Cupcakes
$5
WIN a dozen cupcakes of your choice from QuirkyGirl Cupcakery!
**Item CAN NOT be shipped - Winner must pick up in-person after order is placed**
Raffle Item: Sandwich Platter
$5
Enter to WIN a sandwich platter of your choice from ABC Eats!
**Item CAN NOT be shipped - WINNER must pick up in-person after order is placed**
Raffle Item: $50 AMC Gift Card and Movie Treat Gift Basket
$5
Enter to WIN a $50 AMC gift card and beautiful basket of movie treats!
**Item CAN NOT be shipped - WINNER must pick up in-person**
Raffle Item: Chicago Fire Soccer Club Level Tickets (4)
$5
Enter to WIN (4) Tickets to a Chicago Fire Soccer Game at Club Level! Tickets good for any 2025 regular season game.
**Winner will receive item via email**
Raffle Item: Chicago Wolves Hockey Game (2) Tickets
$5
Enter to WIN (2) tickets to any Chicago Wolves home game in 2025.
**Winner will be mailed ticket voucher**
Raffle Item: Karaoke Machine with 2 Wireless Microphones
$5
Enter to WIN a this amazing Karaoke Machine that is sure to be a hit at your next party or family gathering.
Includes:
- 2 Wireless Microphones
- Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Big Party PA System
- Disco Lights
- Stage Subwoofers
**Winner MUST pick item up in person - NO SHIPPING**
MUSIC Inc. Donation
$5
Not interested in any of the prizes? Support MUSIC Inc. programs with a direct donation!
