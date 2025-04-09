Play It Forward Spring Raffle Fundraiser

Enter to WIN: Tipzy Tay will bring the bar to you, providing freshly made cocktails in the comfort of your chosen setting. The winner will receive: * 3 freshly made cocktails per person for up to 4 guests * All spirits, garnishes, cups, napkins, straws, and ingredients are included * Available dates: Sunday May 4th, 18th, 25th of 2025 *Available hours: 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm LOCATION REQUIREMENTS: Service is available within 10 miles of downtown Chicago and must have available parking

Enter to WIN: Tipzy Tay will bring the bar to you, providing freshly made cocktails in the comfort of your chosen setting. The winner will receive: * 3 freshly made cocktails per person for up to 4 guests * All spirits, garnishes, cups, napkins, straws, and ingredients are included * Available dates: Sunday May 4th, 18th, 25th of 2025 *Available hours: 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm LOCATION REQUIREMENTS: Service is available within 10 miles of downtown Chicago and must have available parking

seeMoreDetailsMobile