Play It Forward Spring Raffle Fundraiser

Raffle Item: Chicago Symphony Tickets for 2
$5
Enter to win 2 tickets for a Chicago Symphony Concert! * Seating in main level or lower balcony * Winner submits requests form for up to (3) preferred concert dates * Winner must submit request before June 30, 2026 **Winner will receive the certificate via email
Raffle Item: Chicago White Sox (4) Tickets
$5
Enter to win 4 tickets to the Chicago White Sox! * Seats in lower reserve * Tickets available for Monday - Thursday * Tickets available for the 2025 season **Winner will receive the certificate via email
Raffle Item: Portillo's Gift Basket
$5
Enter to WIN a Portillo's Gift Basket that includes: (1) Portillo's $25 Gift Card (1) Portillo's T-shirt (1) Portillo's football (1) Portillo's Sunglasses **Item is NOT available for shipping - MUST be picked up in person at MUSIC Inc. (1) Portillo's Cup (1) Portillo's Mini Cup-shaped Keychain (1) Portillo's Lanyard (1) I Love Portillo's Magnet (1) Portillo's Tote Bag (1) Assorted Portillo's Stickers (1) Chicago Sports Trivia Game *Winner must pick up the item in person - NO SHIPPING*
Raffle Item: CityPASS - 2 Adults
$5
Enter to WIN CityPASS for (2) adults. Enjoy several TOP Chicago attractions One-time admission to 5 attractions 2 Attractions included in each pass: #1 Attraction: Shedd Aquarium #2 Attraction: Skydeck Chicago Attractions #3, #4, and #5: Pick from the list below * Shoreline Sightseeing Architecture River Tour * Field Museum * 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck * Griffin Museum of Science and Industry * Art Institute of Chicago * Adler Planetarium **Item can be mailed or picked up in person at MUSIC Inc
Raffle Item: Lettuce Entertain You Gift Cards
$5
Enter to WIN $100 Gift cards for Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants. Choose from over 25 top restaurants that includes Shaw's Crab House, L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge, Joes Seafood, PrimeSteak, and Stone-crab, Wildfire, RPM Italian **Item can be mailed or picked up in person at MUSIC Inc**
Raffle Item: Tipzy Tay Personal Mixologist Package
$5
Enter to WIN: Tipzy Tay will bring the bar to you, providing freshly made cocktails in the comfort of your chosen setting. The winner will receive: * 3 freshly made cocktails per person for up to 4 guests * All spirits, garnishes, cups, napkins, straws, and ingredients are included * Available dates: Sunday May 4th, 18th, 25th of 2025 *Available hours: 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm LOCATION REQUIREMENTS: Service is available within 10 miles of downtown Chicago and must have available parking
Raffle Item: Dozen Cupcakes
$5
WIN a dozen cupcakes of your choice from QuirkyGirl Cupcakery! **Item CAN NOT be shipped - Winner must pick up in-person after order is placed**
Raffle Item: Sandwich Platter
$5
Enter to WIN a sandwich platter of your choice from ABC Eats! **Item CAN NOT be shipped - WINNER must pick up in-person after order is placed**
Raffle Item: $50 AMC Gift Card and Movie Treat Gift Basket
$5
Enter to WIN a $50 AMC gift card and beautiful basket of movie treats! **Item CAN NOT be shipped - WINNER must pick up in-person**
Raffle Item: Chicago Fire Soccer Club Level Tickets (4)
$5
Enter to WIN (4) Tickets to a Chicago Fire Soccer Game at Club Level! Tickets good for any 2025 regular season game. **Winner will receive item via email**
Raffle Item: Chicago Wolves Hockey Game (2) Tickets
$5
Enter to WIN (2) tickets to any Chicago Wolves home game in 2025. **Winner will be mailed ticket voucher**
Raffle Item: Karaoke Machine with 2 Wireless Microphones
$5
Enter to WIN a this amazing Karaoke Machine that is sure to be a hit at your next party or family gathering. Includes: - 2 Wireless Microphones - Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Big Party PA System - Disco Lights - Stage Subwoofers **Winner MUST pick item up in person - NO SHIPPING**
MUSIC Inc. Donation
$5
Not interested in any of the prizes? Support MUSIC Inc. programs with a direct donation!

