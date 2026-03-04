Hosted by

PA Pro-Life Coalition

About this event

Play the Popular Trivia Event! QUIZZO!

9700 Frankford Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19114, USA

General Admission
$35

🎮 What to Expect

  • A fun and popular trivia game with teams, prizes, and a DJ
  • Auctions featuring a variety of gift items
  • Food and drinks, including pizza, beer, soft drinks, water, snacks, coffee, and desserts
  • Attendees are also welcome to BYOB

💵 Admission: $35 per person

Sponsor Event - Gold
$500

This event is sponsored by the Northeast Philadelphia Pro-Life Coalition, the Pro-Life Educational Foundation, and St. Katherine Parish Respect Life Committee.

Sponsor Event - Silver
$250

This event is sponsored by the Northeast Philadelphia Pro-Life Coalition, the Pro-Life Educational Foundation, and St. Katherine Parish Respect Life Committee.

Sponsor Event - Bronze
$125

This event is sponsored by the Northeast Philadelphia Pro-Life Coalition, the Pro-Life Educational Foundation, and St. Katherine Parish Respect Life Committee.

Sponsor Event - Silver
$100

This event is sponsored by the Northeast Philadelphia Pro-Life Coalition, the Pro-Life Educational Foundation, and St. Katherine Parish Respect Life Committee.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!