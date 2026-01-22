PLAY TO GROW ATHLETICS
PLAY TO GROW ATHLETICS

CONIFER SPORTS COMPLEX Silent Auction

30403 Kings Valley Dr, Conifer, CO 80433, USA

$100 Kids Garden Gift Card item
$100 Kids Garden Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

This $100 gift card to Kids Garden Evergreen can be used toward drop-in daycare, seasonal camps, birthday parties, and hands-on classes focused on creativity, gardening, and outdoor learning. A great option for families looking for screen-free fun, skill-building activities, and memorable experiences for kids of all ages. Flexible, practical, and guaranteed to get used.


https://kidsplaygarden.com/evergreen

$100 Enchanted Esthetics Gift Card + $50 Sample Basket
$45

Starting bid

This package includes a $100 gift card to Enchanted Esthetics plus a $50 sample basket curated by owner and esthetician Jessica Weed. The gift card can be used toward customized facials, skincare treatments, and professional esthetic services. The sample basket features a selection of high-quality skincare products so you can try favorites at home. A great self-care bundle or an easy, thoughtful gift.


https://www.enchantedesty.com/

One-Hour Massage at Alpine Medical Massage.
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour massage from Alpine Medical Massage with licensed massage therapist Destine. This session is valued at $100 and focuses on therapeutic, medical-based massage techniques designed to relieve muscle tension, reduce pain, and support recovery and overall wellness. Ideal for stress relief, injury support, or routine body maintenance. A practical, high-value wellness experience.


https://www.alpinemedicalmassage.com/

Permanent Makeup Service at Ananda Esthetics
$180

Starting bid

This certificate is valid for any permanent makeup service at Ananda Esthetics, with a value of up to $500. Services may include brows, eyeliner, lip blushing or other cosmetic tattoo treatments, depending on consultation and suitability. A great option for anyone looking to simplify their routine with long-lasting, professional results. Consultation and scheduling required.


https://anandaestheticsdenver.com/

1 Day of Skid Steer Service by High Country Haulers
$800

Starting bid

This certificate provides two full days of skid steer services from High Country Haulers, valued at $4,500. Ideal for property owners or contractors needing grading, clearing, hauling, site prep, snow removal, or light excavation work. Equipment and operator included. Scheduling based on availability and project scope.


https://www.highcountryhaulers.net/

7-Night Summer or Fall Stay in Winter Park
$600

Starting bid

Enjoy a seven-night stay at a private Airbnb condo in Winter Park, generously provided by Nicole Gruber Crowe. This mountain getaway is perfect for hiking, biking, relaxing, and enjoying all that Winter Park offers during the summer and fall seasons.


Available date ranges (one full week):

• 5/19–6/2

• 6/16–6/30

• 8/11–8/25

• 9/8–9/22

• 10/6–10/20

• 11/3–11/17


The stay must be booked by April 1. The condo typically rents for $500 per night, making this a $3,500 value. Airbnb house rules apply.


View the property here:

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/29514816?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1769550451_P3tqd0RvKXkBYVlW

4 Hours of Professional Cleaning by Pine and Shine
$65

Starting bid

This certificate includes four hours of professional home cleaning services from Pine and Shine Cleaning Services, valued at $180. Services may include general housekeeping, deep cleaning, or targeted cleaning projects based on your needs. A great option for routine upkeep, move-in or move-out cleaning, or a well-earned reset.


https://www.pineandshinecleaners.com/

Professional Dog Training
$80

Starting bid

This certificate is valid for dog training services from Pawsitive PAC Creations, valued at $500. Training may include obedience, behavior support, puppy foundations, or customized sessions tailored to your dog’s needs. Ideal for new dog owners or anyone looking to strengthen skills and communication with their dog.


https://pawsitivepaccreations.com/

1-Week Adventure Camp at Camp Santa Maria
$225

Starting bid

This certificate is valid for one week of Adventure Camp at Camp Santa Maria (chatgpt://generic-entity?number=0) during the Summer 2026 season, with a value of $1,199. The certificate may also be applied toward the equivalent value of other Camp Santa Maria sessions and may be split between multiple children if desired. A flexible option for families planning ahead.


Camp Santa Maria offers a classic outdoor camp experience with adventure programming, group activities, and skill-building in a mountain setting.


Website: www.sylvaneers.camp

Contact: [email protected]

Studio Portrait Session + $600 Image Credit
$75

Starting bid

This auction item includes a professional studio portrait session from Jiang Photography, generously provided by their team. The package includes a $190 session fee plus a $600 image credit, for a total value of $790.


The winner will enjoy a studio portrait experience and can use the image credit toward professionally edited portraits and keepsakes. Ideal for family photos, individual portraits, or milestone moments.


Website: jiangphotography.com

Brand & Design Services Package by MTN Creative
$250

Starting bid

This certificate provides $2,500 in brand and design services from MTN Creative. Services may be applied toward branding, logo design, visual identity, marketing materials, or creative consulting, based on project scope and consultation. A great opportunity for small businesses, startups, or anyone refreshing their brand presence.


https://mtncreativedesign.com/

One Hour of Face Painting or Art Experience by Rachel’s Crea
$30

Starting bid

This certificate is valid for one free hour of face painting by Rachel of Rachel’s Creations, valued at $120. Ideal for a party or special event, one hour typically covers approximately 15–25 children, depending on design selection. Additional time may be added at the standard hourly rate.


The certificate may also be used for a pregnancy belly painting session or applied toward a canvas painting party, if preferred.


A travel fee applies for event locations more than 20 miles from 80433. The certificate expires January 2027. Advance scheduling is required, especially during busy summer months.


Website: www.rachelscreations.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rachelscreation

Instagram: @Rachelmtnchick67

$50 Gift Certificate to Community Nest Resale Shop
$15

Starting bid

This $50 gift certificate is valid for merchandise at the Community Nest resale shop. Community Nest offers gently used clothing, household items, and unique finds, with proceeds supporting their community-focused mission. A great option for thrifting, gifting, or finding something special while supporting a local nonprofit.


https://www.conifercommunitynest.org/

Dr. Heidi’s Healing Gift Box. Cold & Flu Support
$45

Starting bid

This gift box is provided by Bring Us Back to Nature and curated by Dr. Heidi Albete, ND, PAK. Valued at $120, this box focuses on seasonal wellness and immune support. It includes a selection of natural remedies, herbal tinctures, and wellness tools intended to support the body during cold and flu season. A practical self-care package for staying balanced through the winter months.


https://www.drheidialbete.com/

Dr. Heidi’s Healing Gift Box. Sleep, Energy & Wellness
$40

Starting bid

This $120 wellness gift box from Dr. Heidi Albete, ND, PAK includes a curated assortment of natural products focused on sleep support, energy, and everyday balance. Items may include herbal tinctures, homeopathic remedies, and wellness tools designed to support rest, focus, and overall well-being. A thoughtful option for anyone prioritizing restorative sleep and daily wellness.


https://www.drheidialbete.com/

Naturopathic Consultation or Follow-Up Visit
$45

Starting bid

This certificate is valid for either an initial naturopathic consultation or one follow-up visit with Dr. Heidi Albete, ND, PAK of Bring Us Back to Nature. The certificate provides half off an initial consultation or one follow-up visit, with a value of up to $200.


Dr. Albete offers a whole-person approach to wellness, focusing on individualized care and natural health practices. A great option for anyone interested in exploring naturopathic support or continuing care with an experienced provider.


https://www.drheidialbete.com/

Ask Me Anything PLUS Sleep Consultation
$30

Starting bid

This auction item includes one Ask Me Anything PLUS video consultation from Sleepy Sloth Solutions, valued at $125. The session is a 60-minute virtual consultation with certified pediatric sleep consultant Kara Strickland.


Open to all ages, this personalized session offers guidance on children’s sleep habits, daily schedules, and sleep environments. A practical and supportive resource for families looking to improve sleep routines.


https://sleepyslothsolutions.com/

Framed Asian-Inspired Bird Art Print
$5

Starting bid

This framed art print features an Asian-inspired scene with birds in flight, pine branches, and a rising red sun. Presented in a decorative gold-tone frame, the piece has a calm, balanced aesthetic that works well in living spaces, offices, or meditation areas. A unique and elegant décor piece donated by Community Nest.

Framed Vintage Sporting Dogs Print
$5

Starting bid

This framed vintage-style print features two sporting dogs in a field setting, captured in a classic, painterly style. Set in a gold-tone frame, this piece adds character and warmth to a home, office, or cabin space. A great find for dog lovers, sporting enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates traditional wildlife art. Donated by Community Nest.

Cozy Home & Kitchen Gift Bundle
$8

Starting bid

This cozy gift bundle includes a charming mix of home and kitchen items, perfect for everyday use or gifting. The set features a lidded woven basket, a ceramic pie dish, a round black-and-white patterned tray, a soft blue cloth, and a seasonal home décor book. Thoughtful, practical, and easy to enjoy, this bundle brings warmth and style to any kitchen or living space. Donated by Community Nest.

Vintage-Style Gas Pump Ice Bucket
$5

Starting bid

This vintage-style ice bucket is designed to resemble a classic gas pump, complete with retro graphics and a miniature pump handle on top. Made of metal and sized for entertaining, it’s a fun and functional piece for parties, bar carts, or cabin décor. A great conversation starter with nostalgic Americana charm. Donated by Community Nest.

Statement Necklace with Amazonite Beads & Pendant
$7

Starting bid

This statement necklace features soft green amazonite-style beads with a decorative pendant centerpiece. Presented in its original display box, this piece makes a bold accessory for everyday wear or special occasions. A unique jewelry find with character and charm. Donated by Community Nest.

iHome UV-C Sanitizing Case
$6

Starting bid

This iHome UV-C sanitizing case is designed to help sanitize small personal items such as phones, keys, earbuds, and accessories using UV-C light technology. The case features a compact, sleek design with an easy-to-use lid and interior tray to hold items during the sanitizing cycle. A convenient addition for everyday use at home or in an office. Donated by Community Nest.

Cobble Hill 1000-Piece Winter Scene Puzzle
$4

Starting bid

This 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle from Cobble Hill features a cozy winter farm scene with deer, a red barn, and snowy trees. The puzzle includes a full-size poster to assist with assembly. A relaxing and engaging activity for puzzle lovers, winter evenings, or gifting. Donated by Community Nest.

Anne Geddes Baby Doll Collection Figurine
$5

Starting bid

This Anne Geddes baby doll from The Baby Doll Collection is presented in its original box. Known for her iconic baby-themed designs, Anne Geddes pieces are popular with collectors and make thoughtful keepsakes or gifts. Suitable for children ages 18 months and up. Donated by Community Nest.

Rainbow Plush Lion Stuffed Animal
$3

Starting bid

This soft and colorful plush lion features a bright rainbow mane and a friendly embroidered face. A cuddly companion for kids or a cheerful addition to a playroom or bedroom. Gently loved and full of personality. Donated by Community Nest.

Plush Bird Stuffed Animal
$3

Starting bid

This plush bird stuffed animal features bright colors, a playful design, and a soft, squishy feel. Fun for imaginative play, display, or snuggling, it’s a great addition to any stuffed animal collection. Donated by Community Nest.

Large Classic Teddy Bear Plush
$5

Starting bid

This large teddy bear plush is soft, huggable, and perfect for cuddling. With a classic brown design and sweet expression, it makes a comforting companion for kids or a charming gift. A timeless stuffed animal favorite. Donated by Community Nest.

Rustic Galvanized Metal Rooster Wall Deco
$3

Starting bid

Decorative galvanized metal rooster with rope hanger. Farmhouse style. Lightweight and easy to hang. Neutral tones work well in kitchens, barns, entryways, or patios. Donated by Community Nest.

Gray Felt Storage Basket with Handles
$3

Starting bid

Soft gray felt storage basket with cutout handles. Sturdy yet lightweight. Great for toys, blankets, firewood, crafts, or nursery storage. Modern, neutral look. Donated by Community Nest.

Pizza & Ice Cream Party for 20 at Ripple
$60

Starting bid

This auction item includes a pizza and ice cream party for up to 20 people at Ripple, valued at $350. Perfect for a birthday celebration, team party, or group get-together, the package offers a fun, casual dining experience with plenty of food to share. A great option for families, kids, or anyone looking for an easy, built-in celebration.

https://rippleconifer.com/menu/

Cooking Class for Two at Castles & Kitchens
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a hands-on cooking class for two at Castles & Kitchens a value of $180. Learn new techniques, cook alongside an experienced instructor, and enjoy the meal you create together. Perfect for a date night or fun experience with a friend.


https://www.castlesandkitchens.com

Lumberjack Plaid Comforter & $50 ACE Moore Lumber Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

Cozy up with this Lumberjack Plaid comforter set from Carstens, featuring a classic red and black plaid design with rustic cabin-style accents. Perfect for adding warmth and character to a bedroom or mountain home. This item also includes a $50 gift card to ACE Moore Lumber. Total value of $200. Donated by ACE Moore Lumber – Pine.

Milwaukee Women’s Heated Jacket & $50 ACE Gift Card
$79

Starting bid

Stay warm in cold weather with this Milwaukee M12 Women’s Heated Axis Jacket, size XL. Designed for comfort and performance, the jacket features integrated heating zones powered by Milwaukee’s M12 system. This package also includes a $50 gift card to ACE Moore Lumber, perfect for accessories or future projects. Total value of $259. Donated by ACE Moore Lumber – Aspen Park.

Outdoor Edge Reflex Pak Knife Set with Carry Case
$42

Starting bid

This Outdoor Edge Reflex Pak includes a multi-knife set designed for outdoor cooking, hunting, and general utility. The set comes neatly stored in a durable hard case, making it easy to transport and store. A great addition for campers, grill enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates quality tools. Total value of $120. Donated by ACE Moore Lumber – Evergreen.

Premium Pickleball Paddle – Holbrook Arma T (14mm)
$60

Starting bid

Bring your pickleball game up a notch with this high-performance Holbrook Arma T Metallic 14mm pickleball paddle with a value of $199. Known for its power, control, and premium construction, this paddle is a favorite among competitive and serious recreational players.


• 14mm core for a balanced blend of power and touch

• High-quality carbon face

• USA Pickleball approved

• 12-month manufacturer warranty

Donated by Optive Commercial Capital. OptiveCommercialCapital.Com

