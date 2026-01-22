CONIFER SPORTS COMPLEX Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This $100 gift card to Kids Garden Evergreen can be used toward drop-in daycare, seasonal camps, birthday parties, and hands-on classes focused on creativity, gardening, and outdoor learning. A great option for families looking for screen-free fun, skill-building activities, and memorable experiences for kids of all ages. Flexible, practical, and guaranteed to get used.
Starting bid
This package includes a $100 gift card to Enchanted Esthetics plus a $50 sample basket curated by owner and esthetician Jessica Weed. The gift card can be used toward customized facials, skincare treatments, and professional esthetic services. The sample basket features a selection of high-quality skincare products so you can try favorites at home. A great self-care bundle or an easy, thoughtful gift.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour massage from Alpine Medical Massage with licensed massage therapist Destine. This session is valued at $100 and focuses on therapeutic, medical-based massage techniques designed to relieve muscle tension, reduce pain, and support recovery and overall wellness. Ideal for stress relief, injury support, or routine body maintenance. A practical, high-value wellness experience.
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for any permanent makeup service at Ananda Esthetics, with a value of up to $500. Services may include brows, eyeliner, lip blushing or other cosmetic tattoo treatments, depending on consultation and suitability. A great option for anyone looking to simplify their routine with long-lasting, professional results. Consultation and scheduling required.
Starting bid
This certificate provides two full days of skid steer services from High Country Haulers, valued at $4,500. Ideal for property owners or contractors needing grading, clearing, hauling, site prep, snow removal, or light excavation work. Equipment and operator included. Scheduling based on availability and project scope.
Starting bid
This certificate provides two full days of skid steer services from High Country Haulers, valued at $4,500. Ideal for property owners or contractors needing grading, clearing, hauling, site prep, snow removal, or light excavation work. Equipment and operator included. Scheduling based on availability and project scope.
Starting bid
Enjoy a seven-night stay at a private Airbnb condo in Winter Park, generously provided by Nicole Gruber Crowe. This mountain getaway is perfect for hiking, biking, relaxing, and enjoying all that Winter Park offers during the summer and fall seasons.
Available date ranges (one full week):
• 5/19–6/2
• 6/16–6/30
• 8/11–8/25
• 9/8–9/22
• 10/6–10/20
• 11/3–11/17
The stay must be booked by April 1. The condo typically rents for $500 per night, making this a $3,500 value. Airbnb house rules apply.
View the property here:
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/29514816?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1769550451_P3tqd0RvKXkBYVlW
Starting bid
This certificate includes four hours of professional home cleaning services from Pine and Shine Cleaning Services, valued at $180. Services may include general housekeeping, deep cleaning, or targeted cleaning projects based on your needs. A great option for routine upkeep, move-in or move-out cleaning, or a well-earned reset.
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for dog training services from Pawsitive PAC Creations, valued at $500. Training may include obedience, behavior support, puppy foundations, or customized sessions tailored to your dog’s needs. Ideal for new dog owners or anyone looking to strengthen skills and communication with their dog.
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for one week of Adventure Camp at Camp Santa Maria (chatgpt://generic-entity?number=0) during the Summer 2026 season, with a value of $1,199. The certificate may also be applied toward the equivalent value of other Camp Santa Maria sessions and may be split between multiple children if desired. A flexible option for families planning ahead.
Camp Santa Maria offers a classic outdoor camp experience with adventure programming, group activities, and skill-building in a mountain setting.
Website: www.sylvaneers.camp
Contact: [email protected]
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for one week of Adventure Camp at Camp Santa Maria (chatgpt://generic-entity?number=0) during the Summer 2026 season, with a value of $1,199. The certificate may also be applied toward the equivalent value of other Camp Santa Maria sessions and may be split between multiple children if desired. A flexible option for families planning ahead.
Camp Santa Maria offers a classic outdoor camp experience with adventure programming, group activities, and skill-building in a mountain setting.
Website: www.sylvaneers.camp
Contact: [email protected]
Starting bid
This auction item includes a professional studio portrait session from Jiang Photography, generously provided by their team. The package includes a $190 session fee plus a $600 image credit, for a total value of $790.
The winner will enjoy a studio portrait experience and can use the image credit toward professionally edited portraits and keepsakes. Ideal for family photos, individual portraits, or milestone moments.
Website: jiangphotography.com
Starting bid
This certificate provides $2,500 in brand and design services from MTN Creative. Services may be applied toward branding, logo design, visual identity, marketing materials, or creative consulting, based on project scope and consultation. A great opportunity for small businesses, startups, or anyone refreshing their brand presence.
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for one free hour of face painting by Rachel of Rachel’s Creations, valued at $120. Ideal for a party or special event, one hour typically covers approximately 15–25 children, depending on design selection. Additional time may be added at the standard hourly rate.
The certificate may also be used for a pregnancy belly painting session or applied toward a canvas painting party, if preferred.
A travel fee applies for event locations more than 20 miles from 80433. The certificate expires January 2027. Advance scheduling is required, especially during busy summer months.
Website: www.rachelscreations.net
Facebook: www.facebook.com/rachelscreation
Instagram: @Rachelmtnchick67
Starting bid
This $50 gift certificate is valid for merchandise at the Community Nest resale shop. Community Nest offers gently used clothing, household items, and unique finds, with proceeds supporting their community-focused mission. A great option for thrifting, gifting, or finding something special while supporting a local nonprofit.
Starting bid
This $50 gift certificate is valid for merchandise at the Community Nest resale shop. Community Nest offers gently used clothing, household items, and unique finds, with proceeds supporting their community-focused mission. A great option for thrifting, gifting, or finding something special while supporting a local nonprofit.
Starting bid
This gift box is provided by Bring Us Back to Nature and curated by Dr. Heidi Albete, ND, PAK. Valued at $120, this box focuses on seasonal wellness and immune support. It includes a selection of natural remedies, herbal tinctures, and wellness tools intended to support the body during cold and flu season. A practical self-care package for staying balanced through the winter months.
Starting bid
This $120 wellness gift box from Dr. Heidi Albete, ND, PAK includes a curated assortment of natural products focused on sleep support, energy, and everyday balance. Items may include herbal tinctures, homeopathic remedies, and wellness tools designed to support rest, focus, and overall well-being. A thoughtful option for anyone prioritizing restorative sleep and daily wellness.
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for either an initial naturopathic consultation or one follow-up visit with Dr. Heidi Albete, ND, PAK of Bring Us Back to Nature. The certificate provides half off an initial consultation or one follow-up visit, with a value of up to $200.
Dr. Albete offers a whole-person approach to wellness, focusing on individualized care and natural health practices. A great option for anyone interested in exploring naturopathic support or continuing care with an experienced provider.
Starting bid
This auction item includes one Ask Me Anything PLUS video consultation from Sleepy Sloth Solutions, valued at $125. The session is a 60-minute virtual consultation with certified pediatric sleep consultant Kara Strickland.
Open to all ages, this personalized session offers guidance on children’s sleep habits, daily schedules, and sleep environments. A practical and supportive resource for families looking to improve sleep routines.
Starting bid
This auction item includes one Ask Me Anything PLUS video consultation from Sleepy Sloth Solutions, valued at $125. The session is a 60-minute virtual consultation with certified pediatric sleep consultant Kara Strickland.
Open to all ages, this personalized session offers guidance on children’s sleep habits, daily schedules, and sleep environments. A practical and supportive resource for families looking to improve sleep routines.
Starting bid
This framed art print features an Asian-inspired scene with birds in flight, pine branches, and a rising red sun. Presented in a decorative gold-tone frame, the piece has a calm, balanced aesthetic that works well in living spaces, offices, or meditation areas. A unique and elegant décor piece donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This framed vintage-style print features two sporting dogs in a field setting, captured in a classic, painterly style. Set in a gold-tone frame, this piece adds character and warmth to a home, office, or cabin space. A great find for dog lovers, sporting enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates traditional wildlife art. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This cozy gift bundle includes a charming mix of home and kitchen items, perfect for everyday use or gifting. The set features a lidded woven basket, a ceramic pie dish, a round black-and-white patterned tray, a soft blue cloth, and a seasonal home décor book. Thoughtful, practical, and easy to enjoy, this bundle brings warmth and style to any kitchen or living space. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This vintage-style ice bucket is designed to resemble a classic gas pump, complete with retro graphics and a miniature pump handle on top. Made of metal and sized for entertaining, it’s a fun and functional piece for parties, bar carts, or cabin décor. A great conversation starter with nostalgic Americana charm. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This statement necklace features soft green amazonite-style beads with a decorative pendant centerpiece. Presented in its original display box, this piece makes a bold accessory for everyday wear or special occasions. A unique jewelry find with character and charm. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This iHome UV-C sanitizing case is designed to help sanitize small personal items such as phones, keys, earbuds, and accessories using UV-C light technology. The case features a compact, sleek design with an easy-to-use lid and interior tray to hold items during the sanitizing cycle. A convenient addition for everyday use at home or in an office. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle from Cobble Hill features a cozy winter farm scene with deer, a red barn, and snowy trees. The puzzle includes a full-size poster to assist with assembly. A relaxing and engaging activity for puzzle lovers, winter evenings, or gifting. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This Anne Geddes baby doll from The Baby Doll Collection is presented in its original box. Known for her iconic baby-themed designs, Anne Geddes pieces are popular with collectors and make thoughtful keepsakes or gifts. Suitable for children ages 18 months and up. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This soft and colorful plush lion features a bright rainbow mane and a friendly embroidered face. A cuddly companion for kids or a cheerful addition to a playroom or bedroom. Gently loved and full of personality. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This plush bird stuffed animal features bright colors, a playful design, and a soft, squishy feel. Fun for imaginative play, display, or snuggling, it’s a great addition to any stuffed animal collection. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This large teddy bear plush is soft, huggable, and perfect for cuddling. With a classic brown design and sweet expression, it makes a comforting companion for kids or a charming gift. A timeless stuffed animal favorite. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
Decorative galvanized metal rooster with rope hanger. Farmhouse style. Lightweight and easy to hang. Neutral tones work well in kitchens, barns, entryways, or patios. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
Soft gray felt storage basket with cutout handles. Sturdy yet lightweight. Great for toys, blankets, firewood, crafts, or nursery storage. Modern, neutral look. Donated by Community Nest.
Starting bid
This auction item includes a pizza and ice cream party for up to 20 people at Ripple, valued at $350. Perfect for a birthday celebration, team party, or group get-together, the package offers a fun, casual dining experience with plenty of food to share. A great option for families, kids, or anyone looking for an easy, built-in celebration.
https://rippleconifer.com/menu/
Starting bid
Enjoy a hands-on cooking class for two at Castles & Kitchens a value of $180. Learn new techniques, cook alongside an experienced instructor, and enjoy the meal you create together. Perfect for a date night or fun experience with a friend.
Starting bid
Cozy up with this Lumberjack Plaid comforter set from Carstens, featuring a classic red and black plaid design with rustic cabin-style accents. Perfect for adding warmth and character to a bedroom or mountain home. This item also includes a $50 gift card to ACE Moore Lumber. Total value of $200. Donated by ACE Moore Lumber – Pine.
Starting bid
Stay warm in cold weather with this Milwaukee M12 Women’s Heated Axis Jacket, size XL. Designed for comfort and performance, the jacket features integrated heating zones powered by Milwaukee’s M12 system. This package also includes a $50 gift card to ACE Moore Lumber, perfect for accessories or future projects. Total value of $259. Donated by ACE Moore Lumber – Aspen Park.
Starting bid
This Outdoor Edge Reflex Pak includes a multi-knife set designed for outdoor cooking, hunting, and general utility. The set comes neatly stored in a durable hard case, making it easy to transport and store. A great addition for campers, grill enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates quality tools. Total value of $120. Donated by ACE Moore Lumber – Evergreen.
Starting bid
Bring your pickleball game up a notch with this high-performance Holbrook Arma T Metallic 14mm pickleball paddle with a value of $199. Known for its power, control, and premium construction, this paddle is a favorite among competitive and serious recreational players.
• 14mm core for a balanced blend of power and touch
• High-quality carbon face
• USA Pickleball approved
• 12-month manufacturer warranty
Donated by Optive Commercial Capital. OptiveCommercialCapital.Com
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!