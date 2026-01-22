CONIFER SPORTS COMPLEX Silent Auction

This certificate is valid for one week of Adventure Camp at Camp Santa Maria (chatgpt://generic-entity?number=0) during the Summer 2026 season, with a value of $1,199. The certificate may also be applied toward the equivalent value of other Camp Santa Maria sessions and may be split between multiple children if desired. A flexible option for families planning ahead.





Camp Santa Maria offers a classic outdoor camp experience with adventure programming, group activities, and skill-building in a mountain setting.





Website: www.sylvaneers.camp

Contact: [email protected]