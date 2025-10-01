Playbill ad

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8.5" high x 5.5" wide
If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size
8.5" high x 5.5" wide
If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size
4.25" high x 5.5" wide
If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size
4.25" high x 5.5" wide
If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size
4.25" x 2.75"
We can do vertical or horizontal
If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size
4.25" x 2.75"
We can do vertical or horizontal
If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size
$
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