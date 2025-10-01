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Midlands Light Opera Society

About this event

Playbill ad

Full Page color ad
$200

8.5" high x 5.5" wide

If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size

Full page black and white ad
$150

8.5" high x 5.5" wide

If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size

Half page color ad
$100

4.25" high x 5.5" wide

If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size

Half page black and white ad
$75

4.25" high x 5.5" wide

If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size

Quarter page color ad
$50

4.25" x 2.75"

We can do vertical or horizontal

If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size

Quarter page black and white ad
$40

4.25" x 2.75"

We can do vertical or horizontal

If we use a margin, the size will be slightly smaller, but we can easily re-size

Add a donation for Midlands Light Opera Society

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