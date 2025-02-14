Playbill Ad for Business Owners

Option 1: Full Page Ad
$500
Dimensions: 5.5” x 8.5” Benefits: Largest ad space with maximum visibility. Ideal for businesses wanting to showcase large logos, special offers, or full-page promotions. Bonus: Receive two general admission tickets to either of our performances on May 30 or 31st with your purchase.
Option 2: Half Page Ad
$300
Dimensions: 5.5” x 4.25” Benefits: Prominent placement, perfect for businesses with smaller budgets or those wishing to feature key information like a special promotion, services, or a smaller logo. Bonus: Receive two general admission tickets to either of our performances on May 30 or 31st with your purchase.
Option 3: Quarter Page Ad
$150
Dimensions: 2.75” x 4.25” Benefits: A great option for small businesses to gain exposure at an affordable price, showcasing smaller logos, business names, or a short message. Bonus: Receive two general admission tickets to either of our performances on May 30 or 31st with your purchase.
