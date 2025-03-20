Playbill Advertisements

Please note that the programs will be printed in full color, and we prefer a horizontal format on ads. All artwork must be camera-ready high resolution files. Photos need to be a least 300 dpi at 5 x 7 in. Ads rarely float and will generally be re-bordered to fit the correct size. Camera-ready art is accepted as CMYK or grayscale and saved as PDF files from Adobe InDesign with all fonts and support files collected, Adobe Illustrator, or Adobe Photoshop with all fonts saved as outlines. Photos can be saved in TIFF format with LZW compression or maximum output JPGs.

Please note that the programs will be printed in full color, and we prefer a horizontal format on ads. All artwork must be camera-ready high resolution files. Photos need to be a least 300 dpi at 5 x 7 in. Ads rarely float and will generally be re-bordered to fit the correct size. Camera-ready art is accepted as CMYK or grayscale and saved as PDF files from Adobe InDesign with all fonts and support files collected, Adobe Illustrator, or Adobe Photoshop with all fonts saved as outlines. Photos can be saved in TIFF format with LZW compression or maximum output JPGs.

