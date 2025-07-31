This is our most affordable ticket because we want you here. Your presence matters more than anything. If we sold all tickets at this price, we'll cover a little less than half the cost of making Play:Body happen.
This price makes it possible for you to be here and brings us closer to our goal of breaking even on this production.
If you’re able to choose a higher tier, you’ll be helping us sustain queer theater and future work like Play:Body.
This price not only gets you into the show—it supports a future production by New Product Company. Your ticket helps us keep building radical multimedia Pittsburgh-based theater together.
At this level, your name or company will be projected on the preshow screen as a sponsor of Play:Body. Even one or two tickets at this price make a huge difference—covering vital material costs and giving us a major boost forward.
Your name or company will (if you so choose) be projected on the preshow screen as a key sponsor of the production.
At this tier, you’re helping us cover our playwright’s flight to Pittsburgh—bringing Play:Body to life with its creator in the room. Your name or company will (if you so choose) be projected on the preshow screen as a key sponsor of the production.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing