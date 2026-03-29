Playboy Bunny 5/2

This is NOT an entry ticket. This is just an add on. If you wish to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or other special event, this is for you!



We have 3 categories, and you can choose 1 option from each:



Category 1: Dessert

Get to pick 1 option:

a. chocolate covered strawberries

b. crumbl cookies

c. small cake



Category 2: Drinks

Get to pick 1 item:

a. Champagne

b. Sparkling Cider

c. Rendezvous Upgrade



Category 3: Decor Piece

Get to pick 1 item:

a. balloons (up to 5)

b. bouquet of flowers



Once you select this option, there will be questions to optimize some of the choices.



*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in