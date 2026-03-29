Playboy Bunny 5/2

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About this event
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General Entry for a couple (2 people), if received prior to 10p the night BEFORE the event. Must check in together.
General Entry for a throuple (3 people), if received prior to 10p the night BEFORE the event. Must all check in together.
General Entry for 1 feminine identifying member, if received prior to 10p the night BEFORE the event.
General Entry for 1 masculine identifying member, if received prior to 10p the night BEFORE the event, or after the first 10 have sold out.
General Entry for a couple (2 people), if received AFTER 10p the night before the event. Must check in together.
General Entry for a throuple (3 people), if received AFTER 10p the night before the event. Must all check in together.
General Entry for 1 feminine identifying member, if received AFTER 10p the night before the event.
General Entry for 1 masculine identifying member, after Tier #1 is sold out.
MUST BE A PLATINUM MEMBER TO PURCHASE
General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one attendee. **If you purchase this ticket (or multiples) and are not a Platinum member, the money will be refunded to you and you will need to purchase the appropriate ticket type.
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*bed is located inside a room with 3 other VIP beds all separated by privacy curtains
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*bed is located inside a room with 4 other VIP beds all separated by privacy curtains
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Tonic Water & Soda Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening.
Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.
***VIP, VIP+, and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***
This is NOT an entry ticket. This is just an add on. If you wish to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or other special event, this is for you!
We have 3 categories, and you can choose 1 option from each:
Category 1: Dessert
Get to pick 1 option:
a. chocolate covered strawberries
b. crumbl cookies
c. small cake
Category 2: Drinks
Get to pick 1 item:
a. Champagne
b. Sparkling Cider
c. Rendezvous Upgrade
Category 3: Decor Piece
Get to pick 1 item:
a. balloons (up to 5)
b. bouquet of flowers
Once you select this option, there will be questions to optimize some of the choices.
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!