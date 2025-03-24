LaloBoy Foundation

Hosted by

LaloBoy Foundation

About this event

Add a donation for LaloBoy Foundation

$

Sales closed

RESCHEDULED: Video Game Safety: Player 2 Has Entered

1255 N Dobson Rd

Chandler, AZ 85224, USA

Parent Registration
Free
How many adults will be attending? Reminder: While this is an adult-only session, you’re welcome to bring other adult family members who regularly participate in or support your child’s gaming experience — including aunts, uncles, grandparents, or adult siblings.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!