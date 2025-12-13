True Sports

Offered by

True Sports

About this shop

Player & Team Photography

Starter Package
$20

What You'll Receive–


📸 2 Edited Action Photos

📸 High Resolution Downloads

📸 Digital Delivery


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Standard
$45

What You'll Receive–


📸 5 Edited Action Photos

📸 1 Portrait Style Image High Resolution Downloads

📸 High Resolution Downloads

📸 1 Printed 8x10 Portrait Style Image

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Elite
$55

What You'll Receive–


📸 7 Edited Action Photos

📸 1 Portrait Style Image High Resolution Downloads

📸 High Resolution Downloads

📸 1 Printed 8x10 Portrait Style Image

📸 4 Printed 2x3 Portrait Style Image

📸 1 Team Photo

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ADD ON– 8x10 Individual Print
$15

1 8x10 Portrait Style Image

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ADD ON– 8x10 Team Photo Print
$15

1 8x10 Team Photo Print

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ADD ON– Buddy Pictures
$20

4 Printed 2x3 Buddy Pictures Printed

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Season Passes
$250

Player Photo Pass


📸 Coverage across multiple games

📸 10 Action Shots on Games

📸 1 Highlight film of season


We follow the athlete and create a cinematic highlight reel of your athletes season.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!