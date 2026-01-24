JV Blue Player Meal Accounts

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$9.66 meal x 19 games = $183.54
+$4.50 (3 game local pick up fee) = $188.04
Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.
$10.97 meal x 19 games = $208.43
+$4.50 (3 game local pick up fee) = $212.93
Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.
$7.95 meal x 19 games = $151.05
+$4.50 (3 game local pick up fee) = $155.55
Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.
$10.79 meal x 19 games = $205.01
+$4.50 (3 game local pick up fee) = $209.51
Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.
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