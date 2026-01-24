Hebron Hawks Baseball Club

Hosted by

Hebron Hawks Baseball Club

About this event

JV Blue Player Meal Accounts

JV Blue Option 1 - 12 Piece Nuggets item
JV Blue Option 1 - 12 Piece Nuggets
$188.04

$9.66 meal x 19 games = $183.54

+$4.50 (3 game local pick up fee) = $188.04


Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.

JV Blue Option 2 - 12 Grilled Nuggets item
JV Blue Option 2 - 12 Grilled Nuggets
$212.93

$10.97 meal x 19 games = $208.43

+$4.50 (3 game local pick up fee) = $212.93


Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.

JV Blue Option 3 - Chicken Sandwich item
JV Blue Option 3 - Chicken Sandwich
$155.55

$7.95 meal x 19 games = $151.05

+$4.50 (3 game local pick up fee) = $155.55


Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.

JV Blue Option 4 - Cool Wrap item
JV Blue Option 4 - Cool Wrap
$209.51

$10.79 meal x 19 games = $205.01

+$4.50 (3 game local pick up fee) = $209.51


Meal includes 1 cookie and 1 bag of chips. Players will need to provide their own drink.

Add a donation for Hebron Hawks Baseball Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!