Illusions Softball Association

About the memberships

STL Illusions 2026 Team Membership Payments

Tryout #1
$100

No expiration

This your initial team acceptance payment.

Tryout #2
$100

No expiration

This is your final team acceptance payment that should be made by the end of July.

September
$300

No expiration

First of 3 bi-monthly team payments.

November
$300

No expiration

Second of 3 bi-monthly team payments

January
$300

No expiration

Third of 3 bi-monthly team payments

March Final Payment
$100

No expiration

Final budgeted payment

Split Payment Option 4
$200

No expiration

Please notify Coach Lizy before choosing this option.

Split Payment Option 1
$150

No expiration

Please notify Coach Lizy before choosing this option.

Split Payment Option 2
$100

No expiration

Please notify Coach Lizy before choosing this option.

Split Payment Option 3
$50

No expiration

Please notify Coach Lizy before choosing this option.

