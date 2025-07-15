Player Registration 2025

2025-26 Player Registration
* Reminder to opt out of the optional Zeffy donation by Clicking "other" and then entering $0.
Return Players Only: $50 fee to cover equipment rental after the first season. Use of the equipment is based on the MDSH policy
First year of equipment use is free.
Returning Players ONLY:
Returning players are responsible for purchasing replacement jersey's, including if they grew out of their current jersey.
Indicate size in the registration portion.
