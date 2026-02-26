PLAYER REGISTRATION

Hosted by
About this event
Golfer Registration + Green fee+ cart fee + range balls + box lunch with ham or turkey sandwich + burger buffet +1 bottle of water +3 mulligans +5 raffle tickets +putting contest +long distance contest
4 Players including Green fee+ cart fee + range balls + box lunch with ham or turkey sandwich + burger buffet per player
1 bottle of water, 3 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, putting contest, long distance contest
Green fee, cart fee, range balls, box lunch with ham or turkey sandwich and burger buffet
1 bottle of water, 3 mulligans, 2 raffle tickets, putting contest, long distance contest
Non-alcoholic drinks $5.00, Alcoholic drinks $8.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!