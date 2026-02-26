Joy of Living

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Joy of Living

About this event

PLAYER REGISTRATION

23230 Meadowbrook Farms Clb Dr

Katy, TX 77494, USA

Super Bundle Package Early Registration
$250
Available until Jun 30

Golfer Registration + Green fee+ cart fee + range balls + box lunch with ham or turkey sandwich + burger buffet +1 bottle of water +3 mulligans +5 raffle tickets +putting contest +long distance contest

Foursome
$750
Available until Jun 30

4 Players including Green fee+ cart fee + range balls + box lunch with ham or turkey sandwich + burger buffet per player

Bundle Ticket Per Player Early Registration
$60
Available until May 30

1 bottle of water, 3 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, putting contest, long distance contest

Golfer Registration
$200

Green fee, cart fee, range balls, box lunch with ham or turkey sandwich and burger buffet

Bundle Ticket After Early Registration
$100

1 bottle of water, 3 mulligans, 2 raffle tickets, putting contest, long distance contest

Drinks
$5

Non-alcoholic drinks $5.00, Alcoholic drinks $8.00

Raffle ticket
$20
Putting Contest
$20
Long distance Contest
$20
Mulligans
$15

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!