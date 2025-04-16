Sales closed

FOOTLOOSE! Silent Auction

The Premium CUT LOOSE Package
$500

Starting bid

This package includes: ONE (1) Signed Pair of Red High Top Converse Chucks, TWO (2) BOX SEAT 2025-26 Season Tickets, TWO (2) Drink Tickets PER SHOW for the Eagle Theater Concession Stand, and ONE (1) Custom Footloose Hoodie, featuring cast and creative signatures. Fair Market Value: $1540
The HERO Package
$175

Starting bid

This package includes: ONE (1) Framed Signed Poster, TWO (2) Premium Seat 2025-26 Season Tickets, TWO (2) Drink Tickets per show for the Eagle Theater Concession Stand, One Custom Footloose T-Shirt featuring cast & creative signatures. Fair Market Value: $450

