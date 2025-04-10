Playground Party at Laurel Elementary - 04/26/2025

3750 Brown Ave

Oakland, CA 94619

#1 Hot Dog Combo
$6
Hot dog, popcorn and a drink.
#2 Vegetarian Hot Dog Combo
$6
Vegetarian Hot dog, popcorn and a drink.
Hot Dog a la carte
$2
One Hot dog
Vegetarian Hot Dog a la carte
$2
One Vegetarian Hot dog
Popcorn a la Carte
$3
Drink
$1
Capri sun (100% juice), juice, sparkling water or bottled water
Chips
$1
1 bag of chips (any variety)
Fruit (Any 2 items)
$1
Apple, Banana or Mandarin Orange
Cookie
$1
1 cookie
Sabra Hummus
$2
1 sabra hummus pack
Carrot Pack (3oz)
$1
1 pack of carrots (3oz)
Z-Bar
$1
Zbar or cliff bar
Gogurt
$1
Apple Sauce Pouch
$1
Raffle Ticket - Single
$2
1 Raffle ticket - can be used to enter for any raffle prize
Raffle Ticket - bundle
$10
Buy 5 tickets and get 1 free! Can be used to enter any of the raffle prizes
