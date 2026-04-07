Playground Prom Silent Auction

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A must-have for any true hockey fan, this one-of-a-kind collectible features a signed puck by Nikita Zadorov, a powerful defenseman known for his physical play and commanding presence on the ice.
Whether you’re a dedicated collector or a passionate supporter of the black and gold, this piece is a standout addition to any memorabilia display. Perfect for a home office, fan cave, or as a unique gift, this signed puck is more than just a keepsake, it’s a piece of the game. Value: Priceless
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Step into your practice and elevate your routine with this luxe, feel-good bundle designed to inspire movement and mindfulness. Enjoy a 3-month unlimited pass to Wild flow Yoga Studio, giving you the freedom to explore classes, build strength, and find your rhythm.
Unroll a premium Lululemon yoga mat and move in comfort and style with Wild flow sweat pants, perfect for both studio sessions and everyday wear.
If you're deepening your practice or just getting started, this basket is your invitation to slow down, stretch out, and truly find your flow. Approximate Value: $515
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Elevate your skincare routine with this premium, dermatologist-loved collection from SkinCeuticals, featuring a full regimen of advanced treatments designed to protect, correct, and restore your skin. Packed with powerhouse products, this bundle delivers everything you need for radiant, healthy-looking skin, from antioxidant protection and peptide-rich serums to deep hydration and barrier-repairing creams. Whether you’re targeting fine lines, dullness, or overall skin health, this collection offers clinical-grade results from the comfort of home.
Complete your routine with a gua sha contouring tool for a sculpted, spa-like experience, plus a chic product bag and travel bag to keep your skincare organized on the go. Approximate Value: $600
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Indulge in the ultimate coastal pairing with this unforgettable experience for seafood and champagne lovers. Enjoy a bottle of bubbly alongside two dozen fresh oysters, then take your appreciation to the next level with an oyster farm tour for four, courtesy of Matunuck Oyster Bar.
Learn firsthand how these local delicacies are grown while taking in beautiful waterfront views, then savor the fruits of the ocean with a classic champagne-and-oysters pairing.
Perfect for a date, a double date, or a unique outing with friends, this basket is all about good company, great flavors, and a true taste of the Rhode Island coast.
Approximate value: $225
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