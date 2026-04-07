Playground Prom Silent Auction

A must-have for any true hockey fan, this one-of-a-kind collectible features a signed puck by Nikita Zadorov, a powerful defenseman known for his physical play and commanding presence on the ice.

Whether you’re a dedicated collector or a passionate supporter of the black and gold, this piece is a standout addition to any memorabilia display. Perfect for a home office, fan cave, or as a unique gift, this signed puck is more than just a keepsake, it’s a piece of the game. Value: Priceless