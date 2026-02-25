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For families not attending our Season End Performances on June 5–6 at AACC Kauffman Theatre. Add this to your cart to have your Playlist En Pointe merchandise shipped directly to you. Please make sure your shipping address is included at checkout.
The same playful designs in a youth fit. Soft jersey tee, perfect for our youngest dancers and siblings cheering them on. Choose your color and design below.
Color options: Black, White
Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.
Sizes: S (6–8), M (10–12), L (14–16), XL (18–20)
Photo shows the Dance Like Everyone's Watching design. Your order will match the color and design you select.
Youth sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):
Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.
A lightweight cropped hoodie designed for an adult fit. Choose your color and design below.
Color options: Black, White
Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.
Sizes: S, M, L, XL Fit note: Cropped, adult fit only. Sits shorter through the body.
Photo shows the Pointe. Play. Slay. design in white. Your order will match the color and design you select.
Sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):
Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.
A cozy cropped long-sleeve crewneck sweatshirt designed for an adult fit. Choose your design below.
Color options: Black only
Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.
Sizes: S, M, L, XL Fit note: Cropped, adult fit only. Long sleeve.
Photo shows the Every Playlist Needs a Dancer design. Your order will match the design you select.
Sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):
Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.
The same playful designs in a youth fit. Soft jersey tee, perfect for our youngest dancers and siblings cheering them on. Choose your color and design below.
Color options: Black, White
Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.
Sizes: S (6–8), M (10–12), L (14–16), XL (18–20)
Photo shows the Dance Like Everyone's Watching design. Your order will match the color and design you select.
Youth sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):
Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.
A soft, comfortable jersey tee — perfect for class, the studio, or layering under a warm-up. Choose your color and design below.
Color options: Black, White
Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Photo shows the Dance Like Everyone's Watching design in black. Your order will match the color and design you select.
Adult sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):
Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.
A soft Spongefleece crewneck sweatshirt available in adult and youth sizes. A great everyday layer for cooler days or post-class warm-ups. Choose your design below.
Color options: Black only
Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.
Adult sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Youth sizes: S (6–8), M (10–12), L (14–16)
Photo shows one example. Your order will match the design you select.
Adult sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):
Youth sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):
Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.
A celebration in a bouquet. Wrapped in tissue with a ribbon, ready to hand to your dancer or enjoy after the show. Choose your style below.
Style options:
Exact contents may vary based on availability.
Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.
Our premium candy bouquet — a bigger, fuller arrangement with extra goodies. Wrapped in tissue with a ribbon, ready to hand to your dancer after the show. Choose your style below.
Style options:
Exact contents may vary based on availability.
Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.
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