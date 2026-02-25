Greater Annapolis Ballet

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Greater Annapolis Ballet

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🩰Playlist En Pointe Merchandise

Playlist En Pointe Merchandise Shipping item
Playlist En Pointe Merchandise Shipping
$8

For families not attending our Season End Performances on June 5–6 at AACC Kauffman Theatre. Add this to your cart to have your Playlist En Pointe merchandise shipped directly to you. Please make sure your shipping address is included at checkout.

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Adult Cropped T-Shirt - Black or White - Any Design! item
Adult Cropped T-Shirt - Black or White - Any Design!
$30

The same playful designs in a youth fit. Soft jersey tee, perfect for our youngest dancers and siblings cheering them on. Choose your color and design below.


Color options: Black, White

Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.

Sizes: S (6–8), M (10–12), L (14–16), XL (18–20)


Photo shows the Dance Like Everyone's Watching design. Your order will match the color and design you select.


Youth sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):

  • S (6–8) — 15¼" / 20⅞"
  • M (10–12) — 16¼" / 22⅛"
  • L (14–16) — 17¼" / 23⅜"
  • XL (18–20) — 18¼" / 24⅜"

Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.

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Adult Cropped Hoodie - Black or White - Any Design! item
Adult Cropped Hoodie - Black or White - Any Design!
$55

A lightweight cropped hoodie designed for an adult fit. Choose your color and design below.


Color options: Black, White

Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.


Sizes: S, M, L, XL Fit note: Cropped, adult fit only. Sits shorter through the body.

Photo shows the Pointe. Play. Slay. design in white. Your order will match the color and design you select.


Sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):

  • S — 22" / 18⅝"
  • M — 23½" / 19⅜"
  • L — 25½" / 21⅜"
  • XL — 27½" / 22⅛"

Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.

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Adult Cropped Crewneck- Black Only - Any Design! item
Adult Cropped Crewneck- Black Only - Any Design!
$50

A cozy cropped long-sleeve crewneck sweatshirt designed for an adult fit. Choose your design below.


Color options: Black only

Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.

Sizes: S, M, L, XL Fit note: Cropped, adult fit only. Long sleeve.

Photo shows the Every Playlist Needs a Dancer design. Your order will match the design you select.


Sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):

  • S — 21⅜" / 18½"
  • M — 22¾" / 19¼"
  • L — 25½" / 20½"
  • XL — 27⅛" / 22¼"

Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.

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Youth T-Shirt - Black or White - Any Design! item
Youth T-Shirt - Black or White - Any Design!
$22

The same playful designs in a youth fit. Soft jersey tee, perfect for our youngest dancers and siblings cheering them on. Choose your color and design below.


Color options: Black, White

Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.

Sizes: S (6–8), M (10–12), L (14–16), XL (18–20)


Photo shows the Dance Like Everyone's Watching design. Your order will match the color and design you select.


Youth sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):

  • S (6–8) — 15¼" / 20⅞"
  • M (10–12) — 16¼" / 22⅛"
  • L (14–16) — 17¼" / 23⅜"
  • XL (18–20) — 18¼" / 24⅜"

Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.

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Adult T-Shirt - Black or White - Any Design! item
Adult T-Shirt - Black or White - Any Design!
$24

A soft, comfortable jersey tee — perfect for class, the studio, or layering under a warm-up. Choose your color and design below.

Color options: Black, White

Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Photo shows the Dance Like Everyone's Watching design in black. Your order will match the color and design you select.

Adult sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):

  • XS — 16½" / 27"
  • S — 18" / 28"
  • M — 20" / 29"
  • L — 22" / 30"
  • XL — 24" / 31"

Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.

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Adult/Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt - Black Only - Any Design! item
Adult/Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt - Black Only - Any Design!
$52

A soft Spongefleece crewneck sweatshirt available in adult and youth sizes. A great everyday layer for cooler days or post-class warm-ups. Choose your design below.

Color options: Black only


Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.


Adult sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Youth sizes: S (6–8), M (10–12), L (14–16)

Photo shows one example. Your order will match the design you select.


Adult sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):

  • XS — 19⅜" / 27⅛"
  • S — 21⅜" / 27⅝"
  • M — 22¾" / 28¼"
  • L — 25⅛" / 29⅝"
  • XL — 27⅛" / 30⅝"

Youth sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):

  • S (6–8) — 16½" / 21⅜"
  • M (10–12) — 17½" / 23"
  • L (14–16) — 18½" / 24⅛"

Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.

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Curtain Call Bouquet - Standard item
Curtain Call Bouquet - Standard
$15

A celebration in a bouquet. Wrapped in tissue with a ribbon, ready to hand to your dancer or enjoy after the show. Choose your style below.


Style options:

  • Sweet — chocolate bars and candy favorites
  • Salty — chips, pretzels, and savory snacks
  • Nut-Free — allergy-friendly mix
  • Variety — a little of everything

Exact contents may vary based on availability.


Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.

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Curtain Call Bouquet - Premium item
Curtain Call Bouquet - Premium
$20

Our premium candy bouquet — a bigger, fuller arrangement with extra goodies. Wrapped in tissue with a ribbon, ready to hand to your dancer after the show. Choose your style below.


Style options:

  • Sweet — chocolate bars and candy favorites
  • Salty — chips, pretzels, and savory snacks
  • Nut-Free — allergy-friendly mix
  • Variety — a little of everything

Exact contents may vary based on availability.


Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.

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