🩰Playlist En Pointe Merchandise

The same playful designs in a youth fit. Soft jersey tee, perfect for our youngest dancers and siblings cheering them on. Choose your color and design below.





Color options: Black, White

Design options: Dance Like Everyone's Watching • Every Playlist Needs a Dancer • Pointe. Play. Slay.

Sizes: S (6–8), M (10–12), L (14–16), XL (18–20)





Photo shows the Dance Like Everyone's Watching design. Your order will match the color and design you select.





Youth sizing (chest width laid flat / body length, in inches):

S (6–8) — 15¼" / 20⅞"

M (10–12) — 16¼" / 22⅛"

L (14–16) — 17¼" / 23⅜"

XL (18–20) — 18¼" / 24⅜"

Pre-order closes May 22. Pick up at the merch table at Maryland Hall on May 29.