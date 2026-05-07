Hosted by

Roseburg Playschool Coop

About this event

Sales closed

Playschool’s Quilt and Step Stool Auction

Pick-up location

2110 Frear St, Roseburg, OR 97471, USA

Pre-K AM Quilt item
Pre-K AM Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade quilt with Pre-K AM kids handprints in the shapes of dinosaurs.

Pre-K PM Quilt item
Pre-K PM Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade quilt with Pre-K PM kids handprints

Preschool PM step stool item
Preschool PM step stool
$30

Starting bid

Adorable custom made and decorated step stool

Preschool AM Step Stool item
Preschool AM Step Stool
$30

Starting bid

Adorable custom Made and decorated step stool

Tot 1 AM step stool item
Tot 1 AM step stool
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful custom made and decorated step stool

Tot 2 PM item
Tot 2 PM
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful custom made and decorated step stools.

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