Portland Lesbian Choir

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Portland Lesbian Choir

About this event

PLC 2026-2027 Sponsorship

Ruby Sponsorship item
Ruby Sponsorship
$7,500

One Opportunity Available

Presented by' prominent placement of sponsor logo on event materials

Logo featured on website yearlong with SEO optimization

Social Media Thank-You Posts

Full-page Program Ad in every concert

10 Concert tickets

Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs

Tabling Opportunity

Sponsor logo on display at concerts

Logo included in email marketing

Verbal recognition at event

Opportunity to speak at a concert for up to 2 minutes

Diamond Sponsorship item
Diamond Sponsorship
$5,000

Logo featured on website yearlong with SEO optimization

Social Media Thank-You Posts

Full-page Program Ad in every concert

8 Concert tickets

Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs

Tabling Opportunity

Sponsor logo on display at concerts

Logo included in email marketing

Verbal recognition at event

Sapphire Sponsorship item
Sapphire Sponsorship
$2,500

Logo featured on website yearlong

Social Media Thank-You Post

1/2 page Program Ad in every concert

6 Concert tickets

Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs

Tabling Opportunity

Sponsor logo on display at concerts

Logo included in email marketing

Emerald Sponsorship item
Emerald Sponsorship
$1,500

Logo featured on website yearlong

Social Media Thank-You Post

1/2 page Program Ad in every concert

4 Concert tickets

Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs

Sponsor logo on display at concerts

Logo included in email marketing

Amethyst Sponsorship item
Amethyst Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo featured on website yearlong

1/2 page Program Ad in every concert

4 Concert tickets

Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs

Sponsor logo on display at concerts and in email marketing

Pearl Sponsorship item
Pearl Sponsorship
$500

Logo featured on website yearlong

1/4 page Program Ad in every concert

2 Concert tickets

Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs

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