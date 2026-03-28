PLC 2026-2027 Sponsorship

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About this event
One Opportunity Available
Presented by' prominent placement of sponsor logo on event materials
Logo featured on website yearlong with SEO optimization
Social Media Thank-You Posts
Full-page Program Ad in every concert
10 Concert tickets
Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs
Tabling Opportunity
Sponsor logo on display at concerts
Logo included in email marketing
Verbal recognition at event
Opportunity to speak at a concert for up to 2 minutes
Logo featured on website yearlong with SEO optimization
Social Media Thank-You Posts
Full-page Program Ad in every concert
8 Concert tickets
Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs
Tabling Opportunity
Sponsor logo on display at concerts
Logo included in email marketing
Verbal recognition at event
Logo featured on website yearlong
Social Media Thank-You Post
1/2 page Program Ad in every concert
6 Concert tickets
Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs
Tabling Opportunity
Sponsor logo on display at concerts
Logo included in email marketing
Logo featured on website yearlong
Social Media Thank-You Post
1/2 page Program Ad in every concert
4 Concert tickets
Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs
Sponsor logo on display at concerts
Logo included in email marketing
Logo featured on website yearlong
1/2 page Program Ad in every concert
4 Concert tickets
Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs
Sponsor logo on display at concerts and in email marketing
Logo featured on website yearlong
1/4 page Program Ad in every concert
2 Concert tickets
Listed as a valued community partner in concert programs
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