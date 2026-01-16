Portland Lesbian Choir

Hosted by

Portland Lesbian Choir

About this event

PLC's 40th Anniversary Raffle

Bibliophile Basket - Raffle Entry item
Bibliophile Basket - Raffle Entry
$20

This winter, curl up with a good book, a glass of wine, and a comfy rainbow throw blanket (not pictured but BEAUTIFUL)! This basket includes plenty of books for you to enjoy, plus over $200 in gift cards to local book stores, a 12-month $200 book-of-the-month club membership, cozy apparel, and several tote bags to help carry your next reading adventure. Value: $844


Many thanks to these amazing local businesses for their donations in this basket:
Friends of the Library

Spoke & Word Books

Rose City Book Pub

Bold Coffee & Books

Selected Stories

Cosmic Monkey Comics

Book of the Month Club

Seek & Swoon

Queer Plants Cafe

Hip Chicks Do Wine

Self-Care Basket - Raffle Entry item
Self-Care Basket - Raffle Entry
$20

This basket is packed with gift certificates to help you feel your best! We invite you to relax with a luxurious facial, feel weightless at the float spa, let a professional acupuncturist help release tension and muscle tightness, treat yourself to a new tea (or three!), try a stress-free yoga class, soak, sauna, and much more! This basket, valued at a whopping $1,107, will have you feeling blissful.


Many thanks to these fabulous businesses for supporting self-care and donating to this basket!
Acupuncture of Portland

Arcane Esthetics

YoYoYogi

Float North

Psychic Sister

ReVamped

Portal Tea

Hip Chicks Do Wine

Common Ground Wellness

Por Que No

Date Night Basket - Raffle Entry item
Date Night Basket - Raffle Entry
$20

Let us help plan (and pay for) your date nights this year, including a one-night stay at the 5-star luxury hotel, The Nines! Take in a show at Portland Center Stage, visit the Portland Art Museum together, unwind at the float spa, enjoy a candle-making class, dinner, wine, a beautiful bouquet from Sammy’s Flowers, and even treat your sweetheart to a keepsake gift from Betsy & Iya. Breakfast in the morning? Yep, we’ve thought of everything. Value: $950


Huge thanks to our friends at the following businesses for keeping romance alive in the city of roses!

The Nines

Float On

Sammy's Flowers

McMenamins

Portland Center Stage

Portland Art Museum

Por Que No

Betsy & Iya

Fried Egg I'm in Love

The Candle Creation Bar

Family Fun Basket - Raffle Entry item
Family Fun Basket - Raffle Entry
$20

From a $200 karaoke party to fun interactive exhibits, science experiments, arts, crafts, books, and games galore– this basket is ready to fill your weekends with all the fun! Plus, get 5 wristbands to Portland Rose Festival's CityFair (a $250 value), 4 tickets to a Portland Pickles game, and 4 tickets to the Rose City Roller Derby! Make lasting memories with the whole family as you enjoy the BEST kid-friendly entertainment Portland has to offer. Value: $1,027


Our gratitude goes out to these fabulous local businesses for creating fun for everyone!

Voicebox Karaoke

Portland Pickles

Rose City Rollers

Portland Rose Festival

The FLIP Museum

Experiment PDX

Hello! Good morning!

Green Bean Books

KingPins

Collage

Hello from Portland

Kids at Heart

Por Que No

Add a donation for Portland Lesbian Choir

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!