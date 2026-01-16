PLC's 40th Anniversary Raffle

Hosted by
About this event
This winter, curl up with a good book, a glass of wine, and a comfy rainbow throw blanket (not pictured but BEAUTIFUL)! This basket includes plenty of books for you to enjoy, plus over $200 in gift cards to local book stores, a 12-month $200 book-of-the-month club membership, cozy apparel, and several tote bags to help carry your next reading adventure. Value: $844
Many thanks to these amazing local businesses for their donations in this basket:
Friends of the Library
Spoke & Word Books
Rose City Book Pub
Bold Coffee & Books
Selected Stories
Cosmic Monkey Comics
Book of the Month Club
Seek & Swoon
Queer Plants Cafe
Hip Chicks Do Wine
This basket is packed with gift certificates to help you feel your best! We invite you to relax with a luxurious facial, feel weightless at the float spa, let a professional acupuncturist help release tension and muscle tightness, treat yourself to a new tea (or three!), try a stress-free yoga class, soak, sauna, and much more! This basket, valued at a whopping $1,107, will have you feeling blissful.
Many thanks to these fabulous businesses for supporting self-care and donating to this basket!
Acupuncture of Portland
Arcane Esthetics
YoYoYogi
Float North
Psychic Sister
ReVamped
Portal Tea
Hip Chicks Do Wine
Common Ground Wellness
Por Que No
Let us help plan (and pay for) your date nights this year, including a one-night stay at the 5-star luxury hotel, The Nines! Take in a show at Portland Center Stage, visit the Portland Art Museum together, unwind at the float spa, enjoy a candle-making class, dinner, wine, a beautiful bouquet from Sammy’s Flowers, and even treat your sweetheart to a keepsake gift from Betsy & Iya. Breakfast in the morning? Yep, we’ve thought of everything. Value: $950
Huge thanks to our friends at the following businesses for keeping romance alive in the city of roses!
The Nines
Float On
Sammy's Flowers
McMenamins
Portland Center Stage
Portland Art Museum
Por Que No
Betsy & Iya
Fried Egg I'm in Love
The Candle Creation Bar
From a $200 karaoke party to fun interactive exhibits, science experiments, arts, crafts, books, and games galore– this basket is ready to fill your weekends with all the fun! Plus, get 5 wristbands to Portland Rose Festival's CityFair (a $250 value), 4 tickets to a Portland Pickles game, and 4 tickets to the Rose City Roller Derby! Make lasting memories with the whole family as you enjoy the BEST kid-friendly entertainment Portland has to offer. Value: $1,027
Our gratitude goes out to these fabulous local businesses for creating fun for everyone!
Voicebox Karaoke
Portland Pickles
Rose City Rollers
Portland Rose Festival
The FLIP Museum
Experiment PDX
Hello! Good morning!
Green Bean Books
KingPins
Collage
Hello from Portland
Kids at Heart
Por Que No
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!