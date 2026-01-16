PLC's 40th Anniversary Raffle

This winter, curl up with a good book, a glass of wine, and a comfy rainbow throw blanket (not pictured but BEAUTIFUL)! This basket includes plenty of books for you to enjoy, plus over $200 in gift cards to local book stores, a 12-month $200 book-of-the-month club membership, cozy apparel, and several tote bags to help carry your next reading adventure. Value: $844





Many thanks to these amazing local businesses for their donations in this basket:

Friends of the Library

Spoke & Word Books

Rose City Book Pub

Bold Coffee & Books

Selected Stories

Cosmic Monkey Comics

Book of the Month Club

Seek & Swoon

Queer Plants Cafe

Hip Chicks Do Wine