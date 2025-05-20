Pleasant Athletic Booster-Football

Company name announced 10 times during the game
Social media post week of the game (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Boosters platforms)
Banner prominently display during game; displayed in high traffic area during all other games
One Family Spartan Athletic Pass for the 2025-2026 school year (up to 4 people)
Company logo prominently displayed on end-of-season presentation
Foursome at the Pleasant Football Golf Outing and 4 additional dinners (reserved prior to outing)
Away Game Sponsor
$1,500
Banner displayed at away game venue on the Spartan fan side
Social media post after game with names of those who scored touchdowns (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant
Athletic Booster platforms)
Four dinners at the Pleasant Football Golf Outing (reserved prior to outing)
Touchdown Sponsor
$1,500
Company name announced at every Pleasant touchdown of the sponsored game
Social media post after game with names of those who scored touchdowns (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant
Athletic Booster platforms)
Meal Sponsor
$1,000
Company name announced 5 times during the sponsored game
Social media post week of game (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Booster platforms)
Company logo prominently displayed on end-of-season presentation
Student Section Sponsor
$500
Company name announced 1 time during the sponsored game
Social media post after game with student section (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Booster
platforms)
Sign displayed in student section during game
Hole Sponsor
$300
Golf Team (4Players)
$400
4 players includes meal tickets
Meal Ticket
$35
Fence Sponsor
$300
Add a donation for Pleasant Athletic Booster Club
$
