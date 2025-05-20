Pleasant Athletic Booster-Football

Pleasant Athletic Booster Club

Home Game Sponsor
Home Game Sponsor
$2,500
Company name announced 10 times during the game Social media post week of the game (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Boosters platforms) Banner prominently display during game; displayed in high traffic area during all other games One Family Spartan Athletic Pass for the 2025-2026 school year (up to 4 people) Company logo prominently displayed on end-of-season presentation Foursome at the Pleasant Football Golf Outing and 4 additional dinners (reserved prior to outing)
Away Game Sponsor
Away Game Sponsor
$1,500
Banner displayed at away game venue on the Spartan fan side Social media post after game with names of those who scored touchdowns (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Booster platforms) Four dinners at the Pleasant Football Golf Outing (reserved prior to outing)
Touchdown Sponsor
Touchdown Sponsor
$1,500
Company name announced at every Pleasant touchdown of the sponsored game Social media post after game with names of those who scored touchdowns (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Booster platforms)
Meal Sponsor
Meal Sponsor
$1,000
Company name announced 5 times during the sponsored game Social media post week of game (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Booster platforms) Company logo prominently displayed on end-of-season presentation
Student Section Sponsor
Student Section Sponsor
$500
Company name announced 1 time during the sponsored game Social media post after game with student section (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Booster platforms) Sign displayed in student section during game
Hole Sponsor
Hole Sponsor
$300
Golf Team (4Players)
Golf Team (4Players)
$400
4 players includes meal tickets
Meal Ticket
Meal Ticket
$35
Fence Sponsor
Fence Sponsor
$300
