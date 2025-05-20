Pleasant Athletic Booster-Football

Company name announced 10 times during the game Social media post week of the game (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Boosters platforms) Banner prominently display during game; displayed in high traffic area during all other games One Family Spartan Athletic Pass for the 2025-2026 school year (up to 4 people) Company logo prominently displayed on end-of-season presentation Foursome at the Pleasant Football Golf Outing and 4 additional dinners (reserved prior to outing)

Company name announced 10 times during the game Social media post week of the game (on Pleasant Football and Pleasant Athletic Boosters platforms) Banner prominently display during game; displayed in high traffic area during all other games One Family Spartan Athletic Pass for the 2025-2026 school year (up to 4 people) Company logo prominently displayed on end-of-season presentation Foursome at the Pleasant Football Golf Outing and 4 additional dinners (reserved prior to outing)

More details...