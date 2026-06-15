Pleasant Family Association

Offered by

Pleasant Family Association

About the memberships

Pleasant Family Association's Memberships

Individual
$8

Renews monthly

Covers one member of the Pleasant Family Association. Includes full access to the member portal — family tree, photo gallery, events, and family chat.

Family / Household
$20

Renews monthly

Covers your immediate household under one membership. Each family member who wants portal access still creates their own login. Includes full access to the member portal — family tree, photo gallery, events, and family chat.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!