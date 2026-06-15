Pleasant Family Association's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Covers one member of the Pleasant Family Association. Includes full access to the member portal — family tree, photo gallery, events, and family chat.
Renews monthly
Covers your immediate household under one membership. Each family member who wants portal access still creates their own login. Includes full access to the member portal — family tree, photo gallery, events, and family chat.
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