Pleasant Grove Football Booster Club's Silent Auction

VIP MONSTER JAM SUITE EXPERIENCE – 8 Suite Seats donated by Anh Phoong!
Rev your engines for the ultimate Monster Jam adrenaline rush! You and 7 guests will watch Grave Digger, Megalodon, and the biggest monsters on the planet crush, jump, and fly from the comfort of your own private suite at Golden 1 Center. These are the sold-out, premium suite seats everyone is chasing — the best view in the house for an unforgettable night of roaring engines and jaw-dropping stunts!
Perfect for a family blow-out, client night, or just living your monster truck dreams. Retail value over $2,000 — bid now and make someone’s year!
100% of your winning bid supports Pleasant Grove Football Booster Club — thank you Anh Phoong for this incredible donation!
ULTIMATE GOLF DAY FOR 4 – Valley Hi Country Club (Elk Grove)
Donated by a Proud Hawks Supporter
Tee off in style with a private round of golf for four at the beautiful Valley Hi Country Club! This exclusive package includes 18 holes of championship golf on one of Sacramento’s hidden gems — perfect for a guys’/girls’ day, client outing, or just treating your favorite golf crew.
But it gets better… your foursome also walks away with a full swag bag loaded with premium gear:
Everything a golfer dreams of — and it’s all yours with one winning bid!
Retail value $600+
100% of your bid fuels Pleasant Grove Football!
Grab your crew and start the bidding war — this one’s going fast!
Thank you for supporting Pleasant Grove Football Booster Club! Go Eagles!
