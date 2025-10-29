Pleasant Grove Football Booster Club's Silent Auction

VIP MONSTER JAM SUITE EXPERIENCE – 8 Suite Seats donated by Anh Phoong!

Rev your engines for the ultimate Monster Jam adrenaline rush! You and 7 guests will watch Grave Digger, Megalodon, and the biggest monsters on the planet crush, jump, and fly from the comfort of your own private suite at Golden 1 Center. These are the sold-out, premium suite seats everyone is chasing — the best view in the house for an unforgettable night of roaring engines and jaw-dropping stunts!

Perfect for a family blow-out, client night, or just living your monster truck dreams. Retail value over $2,000 — bid now and make someone’s year!

100% of your winning bid supports Pleasant Grove Football Booster Club — thank you Anh Phoong for this incredible donation!