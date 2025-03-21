Pleasant Run Farms Swim Club Memberships 2025

SALE Family Membership 2025
$195

Valid for up to 6 people who live in the same household. If you need to add additional members to your plan (babysitter, grandparent, grandkid, etc) please enter 25 each as an additional donation during checkout.

SALE Single Membership 2025
$129

Age 16+
SALE Couple Membership 2025
$156

2 Adults residing in the same household

SALE Senior Single 2025
$117

Single member age 62+
SALE Senior Couple 2025
$129

Couple age 62+. If you need to add additional members to your plan (babysitter, grandparent, grandkid, etc) please enter 25 each as an additional donation during checkout.

